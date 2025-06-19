The Chelsea Board of Education Picks a New Trustee

The new school board member on the Chelsea School District Board of Education said she prioritizes equality, equity and diversity in public education and in community.

At their June 4 meeting, the CSD school board selected Nicolia Heineman out of five candidates to fill the vacancy left by Kate Henson, who resigned her role to take on a new opportunity with the Chelsea City Council. Heineman fills in on the board until the Nov. 2026 general election, when the seat will be up for a vote.

In her letter of interest, Heineman said, “Today, I am applying for the vacated seat on the CSD School Board. I do so, with tremendous passion and vigor.”

Heineman was not able to attend the June 4 meeting, but did speak through a recorded video clip. She said she was ready to serve and would be honored to do so.

School board president Erin Hunt-Carter said they had an exceptional group with five strong applicants, and she thanked them for stepping forward. She said each candidate demonstrated thoughtfulness and displayed a commitment and passion. She said any one of them could serve.

The other candidates were Alexandra Doering, Chad Obenauf, Heather Scott and Ben Seymour. Each submitted a letter and resume, and went before the school board. Hunt-Carter and CSD Superintendent Michael Kapolka also met with each candidate individually.

The Sun Times News followed up with Heineman to ask her why she wants to serve on the board. For her profession, Heineman is a Director of Creative Operations, within the corporate retail space.

“Having experienced the full gamut of education models during my formative years, I am left with the core belief in the unparalleled value of a solid Public Education,” she said. “Whilst I do not currently teach as my profession, I did go to school for Secondary Education: English. Without question, a Public Education is what I want for my son and a large part of why we have made a home in Chelsea. Quality, Equality and Diversity are all of the utmost importance – first and foremost in education, but also in our community as a whole. As a City of Chelsea resident for the past two years, I have seen the needle start to move on all three of these pillars. Now that my son is a rising First Grader at North Creek, it is beyond question that I am both ready and honored to serve our beloved Chelsea School District Community and be part of the continued change.”

Photo is courtesy of Nicolia Heineman