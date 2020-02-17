Advertisement





by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com

From proposed development, city government to human rights, the February Chelsea Community Forum had a range of discussions for residents thinking locally on a Saturday morning.

With 10 people in attendance, the group dug deeper into the status of the Wolf development; heard an update about the city of Chelsea’s Visioning Session and discussed the Chelsea Human Rights Commission’s annual plan, and in between all of those a range of connecting details.

There are a lot of good moments to cite from the Feb. 15 forum that would demonstrate its uniqueness as a public gathering.

However, it was during the talk about the Wolf Farm proposal where one sees community members with different knowledge, experiences and views essentially debating a local topic that could have a big impact.

One attendee, who said he’s a Dexter Township resident, asked what the negatives were to having a medical office off of Freer Road and said the Wolf proposal might be good. He said having a medical building nearby could be helpful and convenient for some who could use it, and it might bring in some highly qualified professionals wanting to live in the Chelsea community.

Another man, who said he lives on the edge of Chelsea, had a different take and he said he wondered why that spot is being said as the only good place close to the hospital to build a medical building. He said living on Freer there are times each day when there are traffic issues, which could increase with the proposed building.

He said the concerns that come from the people who live in the neighborhood are understandable since they would see the direct impact. He said he also doubts that the professionals who would work at the medical building would live in the city of Chelsea.

The proposed Wolf Farm development has been introduced as a plan to build two 40,000 square foot medical office buildings and 192 residential units on 46 acres near the northeast corner of Freer Road and Old U.S. 12 in Lima Township. The residential units consist of 76 single-family residential homes, 76 town homes, and 40 single-story attached ranch style homes.

The developers are asking the township for rezoning from AG-2 – Agricultural to R-2A and the approval of a PUD application. To become a reality, the plan will need the approval of the Lima Township Board.

The forum notes put together by moderator Rod Anderson summed up the topic this way:

Chelsea City Council members Jane Pacheo and Rick Catherman, who were at the forum, summarized recent activities and the current status:

● Current plans call for a joint residential- medical office layout. (The medical offices are equivalent to about 240 residences)

● City Council sentiment is against the inclusion of the medical offices. Developer has indicated this may be an issue.

● Some elements of the Lima Board appear reluctant to accept a 425 agreement with the City, which would eventually lead to incorporation of the area into the City itself, and would need to be negotiated between the two municipalities.

Lima Township will be discussing plans at a March 26 meeting.

The HRC discussion had Anderson putting his HRC commissioner hat on to summarize the background and status of the 2020 HRC Plan.

In the forum notes, Anderson said the goals of the plan are based on the results of a survey administered in 2016 to area residents, mainly Chelsea residents and visitors and CSD students.

“The survey revealed that residents were generally happy with the community environment, while noting that diversity and its awareness were lacking. Specific problems noted included the prevalence of bullying and racism, as well as a lack of diversity,” Anderson said.

The HRC’s plan is to work on five projects this year. Anderson said in his notes two of the projects will be carried out internally: HRC to participate in a web course on racial equality offered by the Government Alliance on Race and Equity and review City policies and recommend changes, as called for in the NDO Ordinance

Anderson said the GARE effort is pending GARE’s rollout of CY 2020 materials. He said each member of the commission has been assigned a number of policies to review for consideration at the March HRC meeting.

He said the three others projects will be accomplished in the community at large: set up one or more community events welcoming international students attending Chelsea High School; facilitate one or more periodic discussion groups focusing on HRC priorities (e.g., reversing bullying, racism, etc.) and participate as a sponsor of the community Martin Luther King Day activities.

Pacheo and Catherman came in handy again with talk about the visioning session the city of Chelsea held recently.

They gave a quick yet good update from the session that looked at such things as economic development, zoning ordinance update, parks and recreation plan update, transportation , sustainability, housing and regional opportunities.

The visioning session contains a lot of good information, so to learn more go to https://www.city-chelsea.org/ to see the full visioning session packet.

In follow up after the forum, Anderson told The Sun Times News there are, “two criteria for this (Forum) meeting that make it an exceptional resource (potentially!): strictly non-partisan and topics are selected by the attendees. This makes for a civil, relevant meeting.”

“I thought today’s topics were typical,” he said. “Development of some kind is usually a hot item. HRC stuff is new, though — and possibly borderline partisan since the HRC decided to advocate for partisan legislation (HR 5 or Equality Act). Visioning session and updates from the other municipalities are always welcome.”

But he added, “We do have a problem with getting officials from the townships to attend, though.”

That’s another issue the forum is looking to address, attendance/participation.

Anderson said attendance at the forum has been declining over the past months, but he also noted that attendance on Feb. 15 was quite acceptable for a good discussion.

At the end of the forum, Anderson solicited ideas to improve attendance; responses included: expand forum notification to other platforms such as Facebook, etc.; post meeting notification flyers strategically throughout the city; ask each attended to invite two others to the subsequent meeting; offering coffee/donuts or have an open house meeting.

“This is a forum for the rest of us, where we can ask the hard questions and delve deeply into the topics without encountering a prior agenda or preconceived notions,” Anderson said. “We urge interested residents from western Washtenaw (roughly the Chelsea School District) to attend. Township residents (Sylvan, Lima, and Lyndon) are particularly welcome.”

The next forum is at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, at the Chelsea Senior Center, 512 Washington Street.

To see the full forum notes and to learn more go to website for the Chelsea Community Forum.