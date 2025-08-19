The Chelsea School Board Adds to the Team

With little time to spare before the start of school on August 25, the Chelsea School District (CSD) made a number of hires to add to the staff with a new year ahead.

At the Aug. 18 meeting, the CSD Board of Education hired six people to fill roles ranging from Social Worker, Teacher Consultant to Teacher and Assistant Principal. The hiring decisions were all unanimous.

Marcus Kaemming, CSD Assistant Superintendent and who was part of the hiring teams, gave a recommendation report for each individual.

The first hire was Amielia Haas as a Social Studies Teacher at Beach Middle School. Haas has her Bachelor of Arts Education from the University of Michigan. Kaemming said multiple references for “Amielia spoke very positively about her.”

“Her references said that she is has the enthusiasm and natural ability with students that will make her an excellent teacher,” Kaemming said in his report. “She is passionate about reaching all students, and eager to take on new challenges. Her excitement about learning comes through in her lessons. She’s also very reflective and seeks feedback often.”

The next was Kaitlynn Stacey as a Special Education teacher at North Creek Elementary. Stacey’s educational background saw her receiving a Bachelor of Science in Education from Eastern Michigan University and a Master of Education from Capella University. Kaemming said multiple references for Kaitlynn spoke very positively about her.

“Her references said that is a strong communicator, passionate about her students,” Kaemming said. “One colleague said she is a leader, heavily invested in providing the best learning environment for students with disabilities and all students, she has an inspiring growth mindset, and encourage others.”

The Social Worker hire was Noelle Rager, who was hired to be a Social Worker at Beach Middle School. Rager has her Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from Michigan State University and a Master of Social Work from the University of Michigan. Kaemming said references for Rager spoke very positively about her and said she has a positive attitude and growth mindset, and receptive to constructive criticism and feedback.

“She is big on relationships and very comfortable working with different age groups,” Kaemming said. “They also stated Noelle is flexible, dedicated, and eager to learn.”

Another teacher hire was Jessica Rickli as a Science teacher at Beach Middle School. Rickli has her Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences with a Minor in Coaching Fundamentals and a Masters of Arts in Dietetics with Outstanding Distinction. She also completed her Teaching Certificate program through the Teachers of America certification process with certifications in Math and Science. Kaemming said multiple references for “Jessica spoke very positively about her.”

“Her references said she has been a volunteer assistant coach with me for the last three seasons of cross country. She creates meaningful relationships with kids. She is committed and reliable, smart and driven,” Kaemming said. “She has volunteered a ton of her time and gone above and beyond on many occasions showing her commitment to the health of kids and our community. Jessica has done a phenomenal job at the high school long-term subbing. Kids love her.”

Beach has a new assistant principal in Kaitlyn Gasparovich, who has her Bachelor of Art in Education from Grand Valley State University and Master of Arts in K12 Administration from Eastern Michigan University. Her references also spoke very positively about her, Kaemming said. They said she was motivated, passionate, and organized.

“Kaitlyn has a great reputation in Saline, and they would hire her in a heartbeat,” Kaemming said.

And lastly, Samantha McKee was hired as an Assistant Principal for Chelsea High School. McKee has her Bachelor of Science in Education from Central Michigan University and a Master of Arts in Teaching from National University and a Master of Education from The Citadel. Kaemming said multiple references for her also spoke very positively about her.

“Her references said that she cares about people and students see that. She is approachable and responsive when issues or concerns arise. Another reference stated that she is proactive, professional and always keeps the best interest of the students in mind. Whether it’s a classroom matter or a broader community issue, Sam responds promptly and thoughtfully, creating an atmosphere where collective dialogue and comprehensive resolutions are utilized,” Kaemming said. “Among Samantha’s many leadership strengths, her outstanding interpersonal skills and ability to approach, understand, and solve issues stands out. She consistently demonstrates empathy, clear communication, and the ability to inspire action in others. Her proactive approach to problem-solving and dedication to the school community helps to improve our school environment.”