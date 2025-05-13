May 14, 2025

Lonnie Huhman

ChelseaEducation

The Chelsea School Board is looking for a Good Candidate

Board of Education, Chelsea School District

The Chelsea School District Board of Education has a vacancy and is looking to fill it with a qualified person.

On May 13, the school district announced a “Notice of Board Vacancy.”

“The Chelsea School District Board of Education is seeking candidates for a board position following the resignation of Board President, Kate Henson,” the CSD announcement said.

Henson is leaving the school board because she has been appointed to the open Chelsea City Council position.

“President Kate Henson has served the Chelsea School District with unwavering dedication, thoughtful leadership, and a deep sense of kindness,” CSD’s announcement said. “Her commitment to students, staff, and the broader community has helped guide the district through important decisions and meaningful progress. We are sincerely grateful for her service and the steady, compassionate voice she brought to the Board.”

Henson’s term on the school board was to expire in 2028.

CSD said the process and timeline for filling a vacated board of education seat is governed by Michigan Election Law and Board Policy.

“The Election Law defines how a seat is determined vacated, the timeline for filling the seat, and the qualifications for a replacement Board member,” the CSD announcement said.  “The Board has 30 days from the effective date of resignation to fill the seat.”

The qualifications for a replacement Board member are as follows:

● Must be a registered voter in the school district.

● Must be at least 18 years of age.

● Must be a U.S. citizen.

● Must be a resident of the state of Michigan for at least 30 days; and a resident of the Chelsea School District.

For consideration, interested persons must submit their notice of interest and resume, in writing, to Beth Starkey at bstarkey@chelseaschools.org by 3:00 pm on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

The Board of Education will review application materials during the open meeting on Monday, June 9, and vote on a recommendation to appoint an individual to fill the vacant seat at the meeting.

