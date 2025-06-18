The Chelsea School District Fills a New Role

The Chelsea School District (CSD) has a new Director of Preschool and Community Learning. The Board of Education at their June 4 meeting approved the hiring of Sarah Bentley to fill this newly created role.

CSD Superintendent Michael Kapolka and Assistant Superintendent Marcus Kaemming recommended the hiring of Bentley to be the Director of Preschool and Community Learning.

In his recommendation memorandum to Kapolka, Assistant Superintendent Kaemming said this new position has been created due to the resignation of the district’s Enrichment Coordinator. Kaemming said four applicants applied for the position with three selected for a panel interview with Noel Dean, Mathilde McDaniels, Claire Popovich, Nathan Peters, Lisa Nickel and himself. They brought one candidate to a final round with Kapolka, Michelle Hilla, Lisa Nickel and Kaemming.

“We are pleased to be able to recommend Ms. Sarah Bentley for the position,” Kaemming said.

Detailing some of her background and experience, Kaemming said “Bentley holds both a Bachelors and a Master’s of Education from Capella University and Eastern Michigan University respectfully. She has worked as a building principal in multiple districts and was most recently working for Ingham ISD and MEMSPA (Michigan Elementary & Middle School Principals Association). She also holds and teaching and administrative certificate.”

Bentley previously served in Chelsea as a teacher from 1997-2016.

“References for Ms. Bentley spoke very positively about her,” Kaemming said. “She is extremely well rounded as an administrator with the ability to support staff, families, and students through the most difficult situations.”

Photo of Sarah Bentley courtesy of LinkedIn