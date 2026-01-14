The Chelsea School District has a New Director of Safety and Security

With the resignation of the Doug Whitsel, the school district moved forward to find a replacement for this important role in the district. After a thorough search process, the Chelsea School District (CSD) has hired Gregory DeGrand as its new Director of Safety and Security.

The CSD Board of Education officially hired DeGrand at its January 12 meeting.

In talking about the hiring process, CSD Superintedent Mike Kapolka told the school board that 64 applicants applied for the position with three making it down to the end. Kapolka said DeGrand stood out with his public safety and leadership experience.

“We are pleased to be able to recommend Greg DeGrand for the position,” Marcus Kaemming, CSD Assistant Superintendent, said in his recommendation report to Kapolka and the school board.

DeGrand has more than 20 years of experience in public safety and leadership, having served in a variety of roles with the Canton Township Police Department, including Police Captain, Lieutenant, Sergeant, and Officer.

“Throughout his career, he has led teams, navigated complex situations, and built strong working relationships with a focus on prevention, response, and continuous improvement,” Kaemming said.

What stood out to the school district, Kaemming said “throughout the process was not only Greg’s experience, but the way he approaches the work focusing on relationships, communication, and collaboration.”

Kaemming also noted DeGrand’s experience working directly in school settings, having served as both a coach and a substitute teacher with the Saline Area Schools.

“During reference checks, it was said that he is an excellent communicator who will embrace the job within a school,” Kaemming said. “He is very good at making relational connections with staff.”

