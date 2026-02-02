February 02, 2026

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

The Chelsea School District needs help on the Sex Education Advisory Board

Lonnie Huhman

ChelseaEducation

The Chelsea School District needs help on the Sex Education Advisory Board

The Chelsea School District (CSD) sent out word on January 30 that it’s seeking applicants for its Sex Education Advisory Board.

CSD said its “accepting applications for two parent/guardian members to serve on the district’s Sex Education Advisory Board (SEAB).”

The role of the SEAB is to advise the Chelsea Board of Education “on the district’s reproductive health and sex education program to ensure curricula are grade-level appropriate, medically accurate, efficacious, and aligned with Michigan Department of Education (MDE) requirements and community values.”

The board is a required advisory committee under Michigan law and plays an important role in providing community input on curriculum, instructional materials, and program implementation related to student health and wellness.

Its members attend periodic meetings, review curriculum and instructional materials, and provide feedback and recommendations to support high-quality health education and student well-being.

The school district said to meet “MDE membership requirements, both open positions must be filled by parents/guardians who have a student attending Chelsea School District and are not employed by any school district.”

The SEAB must include representatives from the following groups: pupils of the district, educators, local clergy, and community health professionals. The school district said the board is co-chaired by two individuals, one of whom must be the parent of a child currently enrolled in a CSD school.

To learn more about the SEAB and how to apply for the current vacancy, please visit: www.chelseaschools.org. Applications are due no later than noon on Friday, February 6.

Banner Ad - 1140x220 - St Andrews Catholic School Open House

Chelsea School District, Sex Education

Latest articles

The Chelsea School District needs help on the Sex Education Advisory Board

Lonnie Huhman

Life Back Then: Young Love, Back When Hearts Went Steady

Sue Kelch

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2026 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com