The Chelsea School District needs help on the Sex Education Advisory Board

The Chelsea School District (CSD) sent out word on January 30 that it’s seeking applicants for its Sex Education Advisory Board.

CSD said its “accepting applications for two parent/guardian members to serve on the district’s Sex Education Advisory Board (SEAB).”

The role of the SEAB is to advise the Chelsea Board of Education “on the district’s reproductive health and sex education program to ensure curricula are grade-level appropriate, medically accurate, efficacious, and aligned with Michigan Department of Education (MDE) requirements and community values.”

The board is a required advisory committee under Michigan law and plays an important role in providing community input on curriculum, instructional materials, and program implementation related to student health and wellness.

Its members attend periodic meetings, review curriculum and instructional materials, and provide feedback and recommendations to support high-quality health education and student well-being.

The school district said to meet “MDE membership requirements, both open positions must be filled by parents/guardians who have a student attending Chelsea School District and are not employed by any school district.”

The SEAB must include representatives from the following groups: pupils of the district, educators, local clergy, and community health professionals. The school district said the board is co-chaired by two individuals, one of whom must be the parent of a child currently enrolled in a CSD school.

To learn more about the SEAB and how to apply for the current vacancy, please visit: www.chelseaschools.org. Applications are due no later than noon on Friday, February 6.