April 05, 2025

STN Staff

Dexter

The City of Dexter Celebrates Arbor Day

Arbor Day, Wylie Elementary School

Wylie Elementary School Students Volunteer to Distribute Free Seedlings

The City of Dexter City Council proclaimed April 25, 2025, Arbor Day within the City of Dexter. This year the city, with help from students at Wylie Elementary School, will help distribute 600 free tree seedlings to celebrate Arbor Day.

The Arbor Day Celebration is held to celebrate the benefits of trees, including how trees can reduce erosion of topsoil by wind and water, cut heating and cooling costs, moderate the temperature, clean the air, produce life-giving oxygen, and provide habitat for wildlife.

Trees are also beneficial because they are a renewable resource giving us paper, wood for our homes, fuel for our fires, and help beautify and give our community character. The community will be asked to participate in the celebration and to plant trees throughout the City and on their property to promote the well-being of this and future generations.

Based on recommendations from Wylie Elementary School student research, the city will obtain five tree seedling species from the Washtenaw County Soil Conservation District for distribution. They will be White Pine, Hackberry, Yellow Birch, Shellbark Hickory, and Bur Oak.

Students and volunteers will be distributing the free seedlings on Friday, April 25, 2025, to celebrate Arbor Day, at the following times and locations. Please note that these times have been modified from those previously advertised by Dexter District Library.

• Busch’s – 7080 Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd.             9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. & 11:40 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

• Dexter District Library – 3255 Alpine St.        9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. & 11:40 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

• Monument Park Gazebo                                       9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. & 11:40 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

• Dexter Mill – 3515 Central St.                             1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

