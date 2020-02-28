Advertisement





| 2 min read | by Doug Marrin |

Dexter City Council received updates for ongoing projects at their Feb. 24, 2020, meeting from the City’s Community Development Manager and the City Manager. Here are some excerpts. Both reports can be found in their entirety in the Council’s meeting packet for that date found on the City’s website.

Small Cell/5G Kickoff-meeting

The City’s consultant is ready to make a presentation to Council, the Planning Commission and other city stakeholders regarding 5G wireless technology, small cells, applicable regulations, statutes, and other related industry trends as they pertain to municipalities. Two hours are needed for the presentation and subsequent Q&A. City staff is recommending a joint work session before the Council’s March 9th meeting if that is possible.

Encore Theatre Pre-Pre-App Meeting

On Feb. 3, 2020, representatives from the City met with the Encore Theatre to discuss the process options available for the adaptive reuse of the Copeland Administrative building for a professional theatre company. City Staff explained the issue for Encore will be the current zoning, R-1B, One Family Residential – Small Lot, which does not allow commercial uses. A Theatre Company, with ancillary uses like the café bar (intent is to sell alcohol), requires a commercial zoning district.

The recent Master Plan update recognizes the Copeland building/property as having adaptive reuse potential within a new Village Residential land use category. Rezoning options being discussed include:

Planned Unit Development (PUD) – While the PUD provides flexibility for both the City and The Theatre, it is unlike the interior improvements proposed and contemplated by the Encore Theatre would qualify for a PUD. Additionally, this is a very costly option.

Rezoning – A straight rezoning, to C-1 General Commercial, PB Professional Business, VC Village Commercial, or CBD Central Business District, is an option. At first look, the VC district could be the most relevant of the commercial districts for a theatre company use. However, when considering a straight rezoning, the Planning Commission and City Council must consider all the uses, both principal and special, in a given district, not just the desired use.

Conditional Rezoning – A conditional rezoning allows an applicant to voluntarily offer conditions relating to the development/redevelopment of land for desired use or uses desired within a specific zoning district. The key here is voluntary. Per state law, once an application for a conditional rezoning is submitted, neither the Planning Commission nor City Council has the ability to negation conditions of approval during their meetings.

Mill Creek Park Phase II

Surveyors have staked the area and the clearing is planned to start by the end of February.

Utilities Van Auction

The Utility Department van sold for $3,050.

Farmers Market Manager

Dana Queen has completed the Market Manager Certification Program through the Michigan Farmers Market Association.

Resident Handbook

The City Staff has completed a draft update to the Resident Handbook. This update includes edits to the elections, refuse and recycling, and assessing sections of the Handbook. Staff will be looking to have a copy mailed to all City addresses.

Mill Creek Park Slope Planting Plan

The City Staff met with Paul Evanoff and Carol Schulte of SmithGroup on Tuesday, February 18th regarding the Mill Creek Slope Planting Plan and a potential Fall Volunteer Day. As approved by City Council, SmithGroup has been working on a slope planting plan for the Mill Creek Park North slope between the Park and the Farmers Market. That plan was provided to Council in the October 14, 2019 report and will be brought up for further discussion during the budget process.