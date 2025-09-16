The Coffee Off Returns to Milan

After a five-year hiatus, one of Milan’s favorite fall traditions is back. The Coffee Off, a street fair, coffee tasting, and brewing competition, will return to downtown Milan in Tolan Square on Oct. 4th, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., bringing together coffee lovers, local vendors, and community members. This year’s Coffee Off sponsored Edward Jones of Milan (Gwen Hodges and Zac Penwell).

Hosted by Moving Milan Forward, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit, The Coffee Off invites guests to explore the latest brewing techniques, sample a wide variety of local roasts, and vote for their favorite coffee creations in a competition.

“We’re excited to bring back this community favorite,” said Dave Baldwin, event organizer. “Whether you’re a die-hard espresso nerd or just love a cozy cup on a crisp fall morning, the Coffee Off is for you. Come sip, connect, and support Milan.”

All proceeds from the event will benefit Friends of the Saline River, which aims to remove log jams along the Saline River and restore access for canoeing, kayaking, and outdoor recreation.

The event will feature:

Interactive coffee stations with live demos and free samples

Coffee-themed competition with People’s Choice and Judges’ Pick awards

Live music with singer/songwriter Amy Timbers

Local food vendors Grumpy Monkey Waffle Co. and Rich Grains Bakery

Coffee-related vendors

Free tasting mug and event t-shirt (included with admission, while supplies last)

With over 400 attendees expected, The Coffee Off is open to the public and promises a relaxed, warm, and welcoming atmosphere for both newcomers and longtime residents.

For ticket sales or event updates, visit milancoffeeoff.com or contact Josh Kofflin at [email protected]