The Croswell Opera House Presents Annie this August

Community News

The Croswell Opera House is bringing the sun out this summer with the beloved Broadway musical Annie.

Set in Depression-era New York, the musical follows a young girl’s journey from a run-down orphanage to the steps of a wealthy mansion – and the family she never expected to find. With well-known songs like “It’s a Hardknock Life,” “Easy Street,” and “Tomorrow,” this production promises a blend of humor, emotion, and high-energy entertainment for audiences of all ages.

Directed by Kirsten Hinshaw, with choreography by Domonique Glover and vocal direction by Wynn Marsh, Annie features Caroline Hubbard of Chelsea in the title role. Ward Ensign of Toledo, Ohio stars as Oliver Warbucks, Elizabeth Mitchell of Van Buren Twp as Miss Hannigan, and Emma Skaggs of Perrysburg, Ohio as Grace Farrell. Stage management is led by Madelynn Ketola.

Rounding out the cast are: Virginia Atkinson, Kimberly Blackmon, Zariah Blackmon, Haylie Blohm, Madelyn Bowman, Tyler Condon, Tiah Davis-Mutatu, Cassidy Giddens, Mackenzie Gonzalez, Genesis Mutatu, Shannah Mutatu, Astrid Thomas, and Abigail Van Camp of all of Adrian; Charlotte Teall Beaver of Ann Arbor; Olivia Grzebik of Clinton; Christopher Harlan of Detroit; Cora Kepler and Peter Kepler of Dundee; Lane Hakel of Hudson; Morgan Decker and Vivienne Taylor of Ottawa Lake; Julia Kirn and Clara Ross of Tecumseh; Steven Kiss of Temperance; Sunny Barson of Ypsilanti; Alayna Brazzil and Adalyn Brazzil of Holland, Ohio; Emily Damschroder and Brian Jones of Maumee, Ohio; Parker Hinshaw of Ottawa Hills, Ohio; Piper Dillon and Maddox Reitz of Sylvania, Ohio; and Giuliana Kozak, Ryelee Pickett, and Chris Stack of Toledo, Ohio. Also on stage is Blueberry the Golden Retriever as Sandy.

Show Dates:

Friday, August 8 @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 9 @ 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 10 @ 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 14 @ 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 15 @ 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 16 @ 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 17 @ 2:30 p.m

Tickets range from $26 to $46 for adults and $16-$26 for students and can be purchased online at www.croswell.org/annie or by calling (517) 264-7469. Tickets are also available for purchase in person during box office hours.

The show runs approximately two and a half hours and the Croswell Opera House is wheelchair accessible on the Orchestra Level and hearing assistive devices are available.