The Dexter Lions Club set to Open Christmas Tree lot for the 44th year

For over four decades the Dexter Lions Club has been selling Christmas Trees in the community. This year again they have set up next to Creekside school and have a great supply of trees, ranging in price and variety.

The Lions have set up a bit earlier than normal and are ready to get the season started. Terry Walters of the Lions Club connected with the Sun Times News to talk about this year’s tree sale.

This year they have ordered 1,310 trees. Over the past three years, they have sold out of all their trees over a two week period.

In addition to the trees, the Lions also offer some additional items for sale, including: tree stands, three types of roping, and various sizes of wreaths. Walters said they also assist with trimming your tree and putting it in or on your vehicle. For the children who come to help pick out the tree there are candy canes and coloring books.

Walters said the Dexter Lions will open the tree lot a bit earlier this year since Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) comes late.

The hours that the Tree Lot is open this year are:

Sunday, November 24 th – 12p.m.-4p.m.

– 12p.m.-4p.m. November 25 th -27 th – 2 p.m.-8 p.m.

-27 – 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, November 29 th – 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

– 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. After November 29th: Saturdays and Sundays- 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Monday- Friday- 2 p.m.-8 p.m.

This is the 44th year for the Lions. Back in 1980, the Dexter Lions started their Christmas Tree Lot in front of Gould’s Gas Station on Baker Road with 235 trees.

It’s become a community event.

This is the club’s main fundraiser with all the funds going back into the community to help support the Lions’ Community Service projects. Another community aspect to it has the Lions getting help from various middle school and high school clubs, athletic teams, and Boy and Girl Scouts.

Walters said they “help unload and set up the trees.”

“It is a fun event for the Lions members who appreciate the community support,” Walters said.

They have gotten many repeat customers with some traveling over 50 miles to get their trees, he said.

With Christmas now just over a month away, the Lions Club said they hope to see you at the lot so they can help you pick out this year’s tree.

The tree lot is located right next to Creekside Intermediate School, which is at 2615 Baker Road.

Photos: With some help the Dexter Lions Club sets up their Christmas Tree lot. Photos courtesy of the Dexter Lions Club