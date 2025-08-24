The Encore Announces Tribute Concert to Stevie Wonder, Opening its 17th Season

Left to right: David Magumba, Chris Joseph, Jason Briggs. Photo: Encore Theatre

The Encore will kick off its 17th Season with a tribute concert dedicated to Stevie Wonder. From Sept. 11-14, audiences will be transported through the soulful sounds of one of music’s most iconic artists in a captivating celebration of his timeless hits.

Directed by Broadway alum and University of Michigan professor Geoff Packard, this memorable concert aims to be a tribute to Stevie Wonder’s music and enduring legacy. R. MacKenzie Lewis will lend his talent as music director and arranger, supported by an ensemble of talented musicians: Mike Harrington on guitar, Cliff Williams on bass, and Daniel King-McDonald on drums.

The show features performers including Chris Joseph, Jason Briggs, Gayle E. Martin, and David Magumba, each bringing their unique talents to recreate Stevie Wonder’s legendary sound and spirit.

Event Details:

Dates: Sept. 11-14: Thurs.-Sat. at 7 p.m., Sun at 2 p.m.

Location: The Encore Theatre – 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI 48130

Tickets: $34-$56. Available now at www.theencoretheatre.org or call The Encore’s box office at 734-268-6200 Tues. – Fri., from 10 am to 2 pm, two hours prior to all performances.