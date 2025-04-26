The Encore & Fred Grandy Produce a True Laugh Fest in “The Importance of Being Earnest”

Photo: (L-R) Maddie Dick, Caleb McArthur, Fred Grandy, Jackson Reagin. Photo by Steven Sheldon

The Love Boat’s Fred “Gopher” Grandy highlighted an outstanding cast as The Encore Musical Company staged Oscar Wilde’s classic play “The Importance of Being Earnest – A Trivial Play for Serious People,” running now through Sunday, May 4th. Wilde’s play premiered in London at the St. James Theatre in February 1895.

It seems as if poking fun at the British aristocrats never goes out of style. Director Vincent J. Cardinal used the set and actors to perfection. The actors never reached for the comedy. They simply delivered the lines as written, and it produced the desired effect.

The Importance of Being Earnest is set in the 1890’s and set designer Sarah Tanner captured the elegance and extravagance of the period perfectly. And once again, Encore costume designer Camille Charra dressed actors in costumes that were consistent with the high style of 1890s England.

(L-R) Jackson Reagin, Caleb McArthur. Courtesy of The Encore

However, it was the actors who brought this play to life. Algernon Moncrieff (portrayed by Caleb McArthur) and John “Jack” Worthing (portrayed by Jackson Reagin) play two young gentlemen in pursuit of a better life, primarily by “marrying up.” The object of their desires are two beautiful young women, Miss Gwendolen Fairfax (played by Maddie Dick) and Cecily Cardew (played by Zuri Clarno). The awkward interactions of the young couples keep everyone laughing.

At its core, it is Wilde’s writing that is the star of the play. It is just fun. Laughing out loud funny. Actors with supporting roles add to the comedy, often just through their facial expressions and movement. John Bixler is hilarious as Rev. Canon Chasuble. Fresh off her role as Miss Hannigan in Encore’s Annie, Sarah B. Steven plays a stuffy Miss Prism, who throws herself at the unsuspecting Rev. Chasuble. And even without a line, Hayden Steiner (Merriman & Footman) gets laughs without uttering a word.

(L-R) Sarah B. Stevens, Zuri Clarno. Courtesy of The Encore

But make no mistake, despite all these quality actors, it is Fred Grandy as Lady Bracknell that gets applause as soon as he appears on stage. And Mr. Grandy is FUNNY. Looking and sounding exactly as the crotchety old lady he plays, he delivers his lines in a deadpan style, to the delight of the audience. For instance, he/she states, “I don’t approve of anything that interferes with natural ignorance.” Or “I hate arguments. They are vulgar and often convincing.”

Other notable Wilde lines: “I’m not in favor of long engagements. It gives you the chance to find out each other’s character.” Or – “The very essence of romance is uncertainty.” Or, to his utter surprise, Reagan asserts, “Imagine, what I have been saying my entire life has been true.”

Never strictly going for laughs, the cast of Earnest play their parts “straight” and the laughs follow. That is the magic of Oscar Wilde and the brilliance of this play. Everything about it works. The simple but elegant set. The flashy period costumes. The delivery of lines, just people talking. And of course, the tea. In England, there is always tea.

The Importance of Being Earnest runs at The Encore through Sunday, May 4th. Performance times are Thursday 3 p.m., Friday 7:30 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. & Sunday 2 p.m. This is a guaranteed good time. 90 minutes of bell-laughing fun.