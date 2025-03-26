The Encore Musical Theatre Company Presents a Tribute to Elton John

The Encore Musical Theatre Company is set to bring audiences a high-energy, electrifying tribute to one of music’s most legendary icons—Elton John. Running for four performances only, from March 27 through March 29 at 7:30 PM, with a matinee on March 30 at 2:00 PM, this dazzling concert event will celebrate the timeless hits of the “Rocket Man” himself.

With a career spanning over five decades, Elton John has solidified his place as one of the best-selling artists of all time, with more than 300 million records sold worldwide. Known for his signature flamboyant style, powerhouse vocals, and unparalleled songwriting partnership with Bernie Taupin, his music has defined generations. From Goodbye Yellow Brick Road to The Lion King and beyond, Elton John’s impact on pop culture and musical theatre is undeniable.

Under the direction of Dan Cooney, this unforgettable evening will feature powerhouse vocalists Mariah Colby, Leah Gittlen, Chris Joseph, and Curt Waugh, alongside a stellar live band led by Jacob Kerzner (Music Director/Arranger/Keys), with Broadway percussionist Joe Mowatt, and guitarist Michael Harrington rounding out the band.

Each performer brings their own unique flair to the stage: Mariah Colby returns to her hometown and The Encore, where audiences have delighted in her performances in Annie, New World Comin’, and The Mamas & the Papas tribute. Leah Gittlen, a University of Michigan graduate, has performed worldwide and has been a standout in several Encore Tributes including Classic Rock, Classic Rock 2.0, and Divas. Chris Joseph, a mainstay of The Encore’s Tribute Concerts, brings his signature energy and smooth vocals, having performed in Queen, Stevie Wonder, The Beatles, and more. Curt Waugh, a talented and versatile vocalist, makes his Encore debut, rounding out an incredible cast of performers.

Featuring classic hits like Your Song, Tiny Dancer, Bennie and the Jets, Crocodile Rock, and more, this concert, which is generously sponsored by Dexter’s Pub, promises to be an exhilarating celebration of Elton John’s legendary catalog. Tickets are on sale now at www.theencoretheatre.org or by calling the box office. Don’t miss your chance to experience the timeless music of Elton John live on The Encore stage!