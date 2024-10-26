With songs from Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, and more

Community News

Get ready for a spine-tingling musical experience as The Encore Musical Theatre Company presents BROADWAY THRILLERS, a concert celebrating the darker side of Broadway. Running from October 31st through November 3rd, this exciting performance will feature breathtaking melodies from some of Broadway’s most iconic thrillers, including The Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd, Wicked, Beetlejuice, The Rocky Horror Show and more!

Headlining the concert are two of The Encore’s star performers, Sarah B. Stevens (Mamma Mia!, Sweeney Todd) and Ash Moran (Into the Woods, Little Shop of Horrors), who will bring their powerhouse vocals and dramatic flair to the stage. Joining them are three talented rising stars from the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance, Marcus Byers Jr. and Oluchi Nwaokorie, making their Encore debuts, and Gabriel Sanchez, who most recently played the charismatic Rev. Billy Hightower in U-M’s Bat Boy: The Musical at The Encore.

This concert will offer show-stopping performances and a live band led by R. MacKenzie Lewis, transporting audiences into the dark and mysterious world of Broadway’s most thrilling productions—all within the intimate setting of The Encore’s Maas Theatre in the historic Copeland building.

Showtimes for the concert are:

Thursday, October 31st – Saturday, November 2nd at 7:30 PM

Sunday, November 3rd at 2:00 PM

Secure your tickets today and join us for a night that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Halloween costumes optional (but encouraged!).

BROADWAY THRILLERS is proudly sponsored by Dexter’s Pub.

Tickets and Information

Tickets range from $28-$48 and can be purchased online at TheEncoreTheatre.org or by calling the box office at (734) 268-6200. $20 student rush tickets available at the door subject to availability. Sun Times News readers: Enjoy 10% off using code SUNTHRILLERS24.