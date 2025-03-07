The Encore Musical Theatre Company to Present an Unforgettable, Star-Studded Evening at March Gala

The Encore Musical Theatre Company has announced its highly anticipated 2025 Gala, an extraordinary evening of Broadway talent, fine food, and celebration in support of the professional, non-profit theatre in southeast Michigan. This elegant event will take place on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at The Encore’s beautifully restored historic venue, offering an intimate and glamorous night to remember.

Join The Encore’s artists and leadership as they welcome three incredible Broadway power couples who have graced stages from New York to Los Angeles, and beyond. The evening’s exclusive concert will feature The Encore’s own Dan Cooney (Broadway’s Mamma Mia!, Bonnie & Clyde) and Jessica Grové (Broadway’s Les Misérables, Thoroughly Modern Millie), Matt Bogart (Broadway’s Jersey Boys, Miss Saigon) and Jessica Bogart (Broadway’s Oklahoma!, RENT), Chelsea Packard (Broadway’s Wicked, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Geoff Packard (Broadway’s Matilda, Phantom of the Opera). These six remarkable artists will deliver a performance like no other on The Encore’s Maas stage. It is notable that between the three couples they have a combined 30 Broadway shows under their belts!

Adding to the magic of the evening, The Encore’s beloved star, David Moan (Annie, 42nd Street, Mamma Mia!, Sweeney Todd), will serve as the evening’s emcee, guiding guests through a night filled with music, laughter, and celebration.

Guests will enjoy an open bar and delectable hors d’oeuvres provided by 42 North Social House, all within the charm of The Encore’s intimate and historic setting. The night’s suggested attire is “festive evening attire” —but guests are encouraged to wear whatever makes them feel great!

Tickets are $250, with all proceeds directly supporting The Encore’s mission of bringing top-quality, professional musical theatre to our community. Rest assured, this event is purely about enjoyment—your ticket purchase is your contribution, and there will be no additional solicitations for donations during the evening.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased by calling The Encore’s box office (734.268.6200) or online at TheEncoreTheatre.org.

6pm: Doors open for drinks, charcuterie and mingling

7pm: Concert with the three Broadway couples

8:30-10pm: Festivities will continue with additional hors d’oeuvres, sweetbites and drinks until 10pm

Capture these timeless moments at our complimentary classic NYC photo station–before and after the show–and let the memories last long after the night ends

Don’t miss this chance to experience an evening of Broadway magic right here in Dexter!