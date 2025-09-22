The Encore Musical Theatre’s 17th Main Stage Season Kicks Off October 2-11 with U-M’s She Loves Me

The University of Michigan’s Department of Musical Theatre, nationally ranked among the country’s top musical theatre programs and a pipeline to Broadway, presents the musical, She Loves Me at Encore Musical Theatre in Dexter.

She Loves Me follows Georg and Amalia, clerks at Maraczek’s Parfumerie, who bicker constantly at work but, unbeknownst to each other, have become secret pen pals and romantic correspondents. Both are searching for love, both are frustrated by their present circumstances, and both are blind to the affection that grows in the same shop where they trade barbs. A warmhearted blend of comedy, romance, and richly melodic songs, She Loves Me explores mistaken identities, the small mercies of kindness, and the surprise of discovering love in the most familiar of places.

She Loves Me premiered on Broadway in 1963, with book by Joe Masteroff, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick (most famous as the creators of Fiddler on the Roof which, coincidentally, will play at The Encore next summer). The musical is rooted in a long lineage of romantic storytelling that began with the 1937 Hungarian play Parfumerie by Miklós László, which inspired the 1940 film The Shop Around the Corner directed by Ernst Lubitsch and starring Margaret Sullavan and Jimmy Stewart. The story’s central conceit — two co‑workers who fall in love through anonymous letters without knowing each other’s true identities — was later adapted for modern audiences in Nora Ephron’s 1998 film You’ve Got Mail starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

This production continues a thriving relationship between The Encore and the University of Michigan’s Department of Musical Theatre. U‑M’s program is widely recognized for rigorous training and professional success; many alumni and current students move directly into high‑profile national and international careers. This season’s production brings fresh, professional-caliber university talent to The Encore’s intimate stage, offering audiences the rare chance to see the next generation of theatre artists before they hit the big-time.

“It’s thrilling to welcome these talented young people back to our stage, and even more exciting to catch them on Broadway — you really can say you saw them here first,” said Dan Cooney, Artistic Director of The Encore.

Notable U‑M alumni who have appeared on stage at The Encore include Brooke Taylor (Moulin Rouge), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls, Just in Time), Sofia Deler (Stereophonic), Taylor Marie Daniel (Six), Ethan Van Slyke (Mamma Mia), as well as Jamie Martin Mann, who performed in U‑M’s Bat Boy last season and is currently starring in the Broadway production of Stranger Things.

The production is sponsored by Jan Lyons, and is directed by U-M professor, Sydney Morton, with music direction by Tyler Driskill and choreography by Sean McKnight. She Loves Me is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

The musical runs for a limited 9 performances, with some performances already sold out. For performance dates, ticket prices, group sales, season subscription discounts, and accessibility information, visit TheEncoreTheatre.org or call (734) 268-6200.