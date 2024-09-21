The Encore Offers an Intimate Tribute to Sam Cooke Sept 26-29, 2024

Community News

The Encore Musical Theatre Company opens their 2024/25 Tribute Concert Series with a celebration of the life and music of legendary soul singer Sam Cooke. The intimate tribute will perform September 26-29, offering a more personal experience by shifting the venue for this concert to the cozy setting of the Lobby Stage.

Music directed by Tyler Driskill, a familiar and beloved figure at The Encore, and headlined by Encore favorites Chris Joseph (Smokey Joe’s Café, Ain’t Misbehavin’, Tribute: Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons) and Gayle E. Martin (Smokey Joe’s Café, Into the Woods, Tribute: Diana Ross and the Supremes) the pair will perform Cooke’s powerful catalog, which includes unforgettable songs like “A Change is Gonna Come,” “You Send Me,” and “Cupid” with a 3 piece band led by Driskill on the keys.

“The move to the Lobby Stage for this tribute provides an even more intimate concert experience, perfect for showcasing Cooke’s music,” says director, Dan Cooney. “The limited seating will create an atmosphere where our audience can feel every note, lyric, and emotion of Sam Cooke’s music, which is rooted in deeply personal themes of love, struggle, and hope.”

This unique tribute is a reflection of The Encore’s commitment to not only producing full-scale musical productions but also creating immersive experiences that allow audiences to connect more closely with the music and artists. The Encore’s entire Tribute Concert Series is generously sponsored by Dexter’s Pub, and will feature upcoming tributes to The Beatles, Elton John and Joni Mitchell in 2025, as well as a tribute to Broadway’s Thrillers (ie: The Phantom of the Opera, Jekyll and Hyde, Sweeney Todd, and more) this October.

Tickets for the Sam Cooke Tribute are selling quickly due to the limited capacity of the Lobby Stage, so patrons are encouraged to book now for this unforgettable evening of soul and celebration.

Tribute: Sam Cooke runs September 26 – 29. General admission tickets are available for purchase online (theencoretheatre.org), or by contacting The Encore’s box office at 734.268.6200. All seats are $28.