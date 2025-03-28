The Encore’s Elton John tribute: Wow.  Just Wow!

There is an old adage about concerts: Leave Them Wanting More. Thursday evening on the Encore Musical Theatre Company’s stage, Mariah Colby, Lean Glitten, Chris Joseph and Curt Waugh did just that with their magnificent 90-minute concert, featuring the music of Elton John.

The quartet was accompanied by Jacob Kerzner on piano, Sam Collins on bass guitar, Michael Harrington playing lead guitar and Joe Mowatt on percussion. The group, dressed in flashy sequined outfits, put their own personal spin on all the classic Elton John songs. And it was obvious the audience enjoyed every minute of the performance as they sang along, clapped and danced in the aisles.

Joseph got things rolling with Bennie and the Jets, followed by all four absolutely rocking the house with Crocodile Rock, John’s first number one hit in the US in 1975. Jospeh and Colby sang a suggestive version of Don’t Go Breakiin’ My Heart.

(L-R) Gittlen, Kerzner, Waugh, Colby & Jospeh singing Your Song. Photo by Steve Sheldon

In what many considered the highlight of the evening, Colby stood alone in the spotlight and gave a very touching, and commanding, performance of one of Elton John’s biggest hits, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. Her voice was both bold and beautiful. There were times she belted out the notes, loud and sustained, while also singing so sweet and soft, and mesmerizing. It was not Elton John. But it was as close to perfection as a song can get.

Not to be outdone, Gittlen put her special touch on Can You Feel The Love Tonight from The Lion King. I’m Still Standing and Rocket Man followed. Then Kerzner played piano and sang a beautiful version of Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me. The group didn’t spend much time talking as the people came to hear singing, and singing is what they got.

(L-R) Collins, Kerzner singing Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me. Photo by Steve Sheldon

Curt Waugh gave a brilliant version of Sad Songs, followed by Tiny Dancer and Written in the Stars. Then, it was Colby once again, sitting on a stool, in the spotlight, singing the haunting Candle In The Wind, Elton John’s memorial tribute to both Marilyn Monroe and Lady Diana.

As the concert was wrapping up, Joseph brought back a real blast from the past singing Philadelphia Freedom, a song written as a tribute to Billie Jean King, honoring her mixed gender tennis team, The Philadelphia Freedoms. And how else would you end a tribute Elton John concert? And how this group chose to conclude was perfect. It was upbeat, it rocked the house, getting everyone on their feet.

Waugh, Joseph, Gittlen, and Colby said goodbye singing, dancing, and engaging the audience with a rousing rendition of Saturday Night’s Alright (for Fighting). Exactly how Elton John ended many of his concerts. Audience members exited smiling, with many humming their favorite Elton John song.

The Encore Music Theatre Company presents The Importance of Being Earnest April 24 – May 4. Joni Mitchell, the last tribute concert of the season, hits the stage May 8 – 11. Then, West Side Story closes out the season with a run from June 5 to July 6. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m.