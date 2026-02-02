The First 100 Days: New Council Members Share Their Early Priorities

For newly elected city council members, the first 100 days can set the tone for an entire term, by listening, learning, and beginning the work voters sent them to do, often while balancing big-picture goals with the day-to-day realities of local government.

In this special feature, the Sun Times News staff writers asked first-time council members to share, in their own words, what they are focusing on in their first 100 days in office, the priorities guiding their early decisions, and how they hope to serve their communities right from the start.

Milan

Marie Gress

My top priorities in my first 100 days include in no particular order:

Strengthening older adult services in our city by safeguarding funding and exploring services and service models to meet the needs of our growing aging population.

Getting up to speed on Brownfield Redevelopment. The committee hasn’t met in 7 years or so, but is rebooting for an upcoming project – stay tuned!

Asking questions of and listening to our residents. I’ve been in discussions with community members about Sanford Park, The Pines, pubic transportation, and feeling safe – I’m happy to take your suggestions forward to move our community forward.

I’m honored to have this opportunity to serve my neighbors, thank you!

Chelsea

Kate Henson, Mayor

When I step into the role of Mayor, my first priority will be simple: to serve this community with care, steadiness, and a deep respect for the people who call Chelsea home. The first 100 days aren’t about sweeping declarations, they’re about setting the right tone, listening closely, and doing the work that keeps our city strong.

1. Working Together as One Council

Chelsea works best when we work together. As Mayor, I’m one of seven council members, and my job is to help bring people together around shared goals. In my first 100 days, I’ll focus on building trust and strong working relationships among the council and with our City Manager. That means respectful conversations, clear communication, and meetings that stay focused on what matters most to residents. We don’t have to agree on everything, but we do have to listen and work as a team.

2. Building Strong Relationships Across Our Community

Strong cities are built on strong relationships. Early on, I’ll be spending time listening and connecting with residents, local businesses, Chelsea School District, neighboring townships, and other key stakeholders. I believe the Mayor’s role is to be visible, accessible, and engaged, making sure people feel heard and included. These relationships are how we solve problems, share resources, and make decisions that reflect the full picture of life in Chelsea.

3. Taking Care of What We’ve Built and Planning Ahead

Chelsea has come a long way, and I believe it’s our responsibility to take good care of the progress we’ve made. In my first 100 days, I’ll focus on thoughtful planning around affordability, infrastructure, and responsible growth. That means honoring our master plan, supporting local businesses, and making sure growth reflects our values, not just for today, but for the generations who will come after us.

At the end of the day, this role is about showing up, listening well, and doing right by the people of Chelsea. That’s the kind of leadership I promise to bring every day.

Jacequelyn Bullerman

As I begin my first 100 days on Chelsea City Council, there are three areas I’m especially focused on:

First, preserving Chelsea’s small-town character while planning responsibly for growth.

Chelsea’s success has made it a highly desirable place to live, work, and visit. That success brings challenges — including rising housing costs and increasing congestion. Using the City’s 2025 Master Plan as a guide, I want to help Council take early, practical steps toward balancing growth with what makes Chelsea special: a walkable downtown, locally owned small businesses, and a strong sense of community. Supporting local entrepreneurs and ensuring Chelsea remains accessible and welcoming to everyone are key parts of that effort.

Second, strengthening civic culture through transparency and mutual respect.

City Council members, board members, and many local officials serve in volunteer roles because they care deeply about this community. Productive civic engagement depends on respect going both ways. I believe residents seeking answers and help deserve responsiveness from their city, and I also believe that discourse should remain focused on issues rather than personal attacks. When civic engagement becomes hostile, fewer people are willing to volunteer or participate, which ultimately weakens the community and serves no one well. Creating clearer communication opportunities, sharing more about how our city works, highlighting our local volunteers, and encouraging constructive participation will help people feel more informed and involved.

Third, increasing awareness of how Chelsea fits into the larger picture.

Chelsea is not only a city, but part of Washtenaw County, the Ann Arbor metropolitan area, the State of Michigan, and the United States. Understanding how these jurisdictions interact matters — from infrastructure planning to access to grants and federal funding. I want to help residents better understand how decisions made at different levels affect Chelsea and how regional partnerships can benefit our community.

Above all, I am committed to listening and helping whenever I can. I believe good local government starts with showing up, engaging honestly, and working together for the benefit of the entire community.

Sam Angus

I am well into my first 100 days on Chelsea’s City Council. There is still a lot to learn and plenty of work ahead, but I am proud of what has already been accomplished and the role I have played.

First, City Council has selected Elle Cole as Chelsea’s next City Manager. I am excited to see her bring experience, local knowledge, and a strong work ethic to this critical role. I expect her leadership to provide consistency, support our excellent city staff, and build on the real progress Chelsea has made across multiple fronts over the past four years.

Second, I have focused on strengthening collaboration with community partners. I remain actively involved with Parks and Recreation and the Community Education and Recreation Collaborative (CERC) as a City Council representative. Parks is moving ahead with exciting improvements at Veterans Park and the Dana Ball Fields, while also planning significant long-term improvements to Pierce Park. CERC continues to work with partners such as the Chelsea Senior Center, Chelsea School District, Chelsea District Library, Chelsea Hospital, 5 Healthy Towns Foundation, the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce, Washtenaw County, and others. These partnerships support everything from open gyms and dog park events to longer-term goals like an aquatic center and expanded recreation options at county parks, trails, and even the golf course. Beyond recreation, the new Council is already working with local businesses, nonprofits, neighboring townships, and county and state partners on shared priorities, including roads, housing, and zoning. Most importantly, we are strengthening our partnership with Chelsea residents by appointing engaged citizens to commissions, addressing concerns such as traffic and safe crossings on Old US-12, and committing to listen and respond with both empathy and common sense.

Finally, I have continued to learn. Every day, I gain a deeper understanding of city government, state law, and, most importantly, the interests and concerns of Chelsea residents. The most important qualities an elected official can bring to office are a genuine openness to learning and a commitment to working side by side with constituents to address shared challenges.

Felix Stump

I these first 100 days, I hope to do all I can to assist with a successful transition in for Elle Cole, our new City Manager. Making the right choice for Chelsea’s next City Manager was one of my highest priorities, and I think we did just that. I also hope to assist the Strategic Plan Implementation Group with a better tool to track the achievements of the Chelsea Police Department towards the plan’s goals. Finally, I want to establish a more formalized, regular opportunity for myself to meet with city residents and collect thoughts and feedback. For example, once my calendar settles, I’d love to set a day and time a couple times a month to just hang-out at Agricole or Zou Zou’s and be available for anyone that wants to stop by and chat.

Saline

Tramane Halsch

My priorities as a new councilor over my first 100 days are pretty straightforward:

Create meaningful and productive opportunities to connect and engage with the citizens of Saline. Work with the appropriate city staff and my council colleagues to improve the quality and functionality of our citizen reporting tool. Finish the Michigan Municipal League’s Newly Elected Officials training and begin Level 1 of Elected Officials Academy.

By focusing on these priorities, I aim to lay a strong foundation for my tenure as a councilor, ensuring that I am well-equipped to serve and represent the citizens of Saline effectively. My commitment is to foster an inclusive and transparent environment where every citizen feels heard and valued. Together, we will build a community that thrives on collaboration, innovation, and mutual respect.