The Fonda Reyes Food Truck Brings Authentic Mexican Food to Dexter

A new food option debuted in downtown Dexter on May 13, bringing with it a unique culinary experience.

Already known around the Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor areas, the Fonda Reyes Truck set up shop that day in the parking lot of the Marathon Gas Station in Dexter, at Main and Jeffords streets, and started dishing out some delicious meals. Their mission is to bring a taste of Mexico to every bite.

We tried the Quesadilla Combo with chicken and topped with fresh cilantro, onions and sour cream, and on the side rice and beans as well as a red and green salsa. It was delicious and was more than enough for two people. It was also quickly made and served in a to-go container, and can be paid for with either card or cash.

The menu has a variety of items, from handmade tortilla Tacos to Burritos, Torta, Sopes, Nachos, Botana, Birria Tacos, Enchiladas and a Mexican Burgers. The meat options are chicken and steak as well as Al pastor and Carnitas, and Campechano (a combo of steak and Mexican sausage). There’s also a dessert option with Cheesecake.

The Sun Times News connected with its owner Noe Cariaga Reyes to learn more about the truck and what the community can expect from this new option.

“We invite you to come and enjoy a unique culinary experience with the authentic food from Mexico City,” Reyes said. “Our commitment is to offer you genuine, traditional, and high-quality flavors that will transport your palate to the roots of our culture.”

Reyes said this is just the beginning of dream they are building with great effort: opening their own restaurant.

“We know that with the support of the Dexter community, we can make this project a reality and continue sharing the best of our gastronomy,” Reyes said.

So stop by and check it out. It’s worth a visit. They will be at the Marathon in downtown Dexter on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can also call to order at 734-330-1536.