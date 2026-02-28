The Man Who Helped Shape York Twp for a Generation Steps Aside

After more than a quarter century of service, York Township Supervisor Chuck Tellas resigned in January due to health challenges, leaving behind a record of infrastructure improvements, cemetery restoration and long-range planning to maintain the town’s agricultural character amid development pressure.

“It’s not the way he wanted to end his political career—He didn’t consider himself a politician—his service career, really,” York Township Trustee John Hargrove said.

Tellas served nine years as supervisor and 18 years as a trustee and planning commissioner. In his resignation letter he called those roles a “privilege.”

“I will deeply miss the camaraderie, collaboration, and shared commitment to good governance that has defined my years of service,” Tellas said. “I remain confident that our community will continue to be well served and will uphold the standards of sound and principled local government.”

The board appointed former Milan Mayor Dave Ludwig as interim supervisor until an election later this year.

Chuck Tellas

Legacy

Township Treasurer Sally Louis, who has served under six supervisors in her more than 30 years on the job, said Tellas stood out for his accessibility and thoughtful leadership style. He made a habit of working in the office so he was available when employees needed to talk through a problem.

“He is a very intelligent man,” Louis said. “He would listen to people’s concerns, not jump to judgment. He’d do his research before he made an opinion. He was the right person to be a public servant because it was never about him. It was always about what was best for the township.”

Louis credits Tellas with strengthening relationships with Washtenaw County Road Commission and increasing investment in road repairs.

“He really upped the budget with the roads,” Louis said. “I mean they’re always falling apart, but the roads between 10 years ago and now are much better.”

Hargrove said Tellas led an effort to inventory township roads and estimate costs to bring them into good condition.

Louis said Tellas also had a soft spot for the cemetery and worked to get it cleaned up.

Hargrove said Tellas’ diplomacy helped guide the township through controversial issues, including the installation of a solar farm along Carpenter Road.

“It was not a very popular development,” Hargrove recalls, stating however that due to state statues it was inevitable “He tried to keep open communications with the developers and the different agencies that had a hand in the regulations and, along with the planning commission, he tried to keep everybody talking.”

Ludwig said Tellas also played a role in attracting Toyota to York township during his time as a trustee.

Tellas was a member of both the Saline and Milan Fire Boards.

Laurie Champion, a member of the Saline Fire Board, said Tellas favored changing to a fire authority and was both a thoughtful listener and clear communicator.

“I think Chuck was devoted to the idea of doing the right things for the citizens of York township,” said Champion. “He served their interests admirably. Over the time I served with him I saw that repeatedly.”

Recognition and What’s Next

The York Township Board of Trustees passed a resolution of gratitude Feb. 10 recognizing Tellas’ service.

Ludwig, who moved to York Township from Milan nine years ago, served as the deputy supervisor before his current appointment. He said he plans to run for the position later this year.

The supervisor role is part-time and pays $45,000 annually.

Going forward, Ludwig said “it’s no secret” York Township has been approached by a data center, though the city has not yet received a formal proposal. He said they plan to continue the same focus Tellas had, as they face the future.

“Chuck was a person who was very dedicated to the township,” Ludwig said. “He wanted to see the township be a very vibrant community without being overrun with housing. Our master plan calls on us to stay primarily agricultural.”

Tellas will be missed.

“I consider Chuck very much a mentor, Hargrove said. “He’s very much a teacher. I wish him nothing but God speed getting better.”

“It will be very hard to replace him,” Louis said.