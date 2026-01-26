January 26, 2026

The Milan Big Reds have a New Football Coach

Lonnie Huhman

MilanSports

Milan’s new Varsity Football Coach wants to build a program that unites the school and town.  

His name is Cord Trott. He’s a Milan resident and business owner, at MI Customscapes, who brings with him over 15 years of coaching experience with stops in Saline, Tecumseh, Dundee and Sylvania Northview.

His hiring was announced on Jan. 26. He’s expected to be introduced to the school at halftime of the Milan Boys Basketball game against Airport on the 27th.

“As a proud Milan resident and local small business owner, this community is home,” Trott said in a message to the community. “I’m fully invested in creating a program that unites our school and town — where opportunity is earned and the standard is relentless.”

Here is his entire message:

Big Reds Nation — the future starts now.

I’m incredibly honored and fired up to introduce myself as the new HeadFootball Coach at Milan High School. With over 15 years of coaching experience and more than a decade as an Offensive Coordinator, I’ve had the opportunity to compete and lead in some of the toughest football environments across the SEC, LCAA, and NLL.

Throughout my career, I’ve helped build winning programs that produced conference championships, playoff victories, and a State Runner-Up finish, while coaching and developing multiple athletes to earn All-League and All-Conference honors. My passion has always been about more than the grid iron — it’s about building a culture of discipline, accountability, toughness, and pride.

As a proud Milan resident and local small business owner, this community is home. I’m fully invested in creating a program that unites our school and town — where opportunity is earned and the standard is relentless.

The expectation is clear: Work. Earn. Compete. Together.

Let’s build something special.

-Coach Trott

