The Milan Girls Bowling team is headed to the D3 State Finals

The Milan Girls Varsity Bowling team punched their ticket to qualify for D3 States at Lenawee Recreation on Thursday, February 19th, in a field of eleven Division 3 teams in Region 24.

Teams fought for the top two spots in the eight Baker-two singles format.

The Lady Big Reds started out with six Baker games, rolling 133 and 145, putting them in second. They then went on to roll a 191 and 203 to take the lead. Milan kept the momentum and rolled a 153, 136, 141, and 145 to find themselves leading the tournament.

In moving on to the two singles games, they kept their position with games from Maggie Smith (217), Kenleigh Vandergrift (158), Brooke Hildebrandt (152), Teresa Tomazsewski (140), and Ashley Reutter (134) to produce the highest singles series of the tournament (801) and increasing their lead.

In the second set of singles, they held off the field with another great series of games from Maggie Smith (195), Kenleigh Vandergrift (156), Teresa Tomazsewski (154), Brooke Hildebrandt (142), and Ashley Reutter (123) to clinch the title with a total of 2818.

In the regular season, the Milan Girls Varsity Team came in 2nd place in the Huron League with a record of 9-3, losing twice to league champions Flat Rock and once to Airport. Their highest league Baker game was a 177, and their highest series was a 912, which was the girls’ league record for the season.

The Girls Varsity Bowling team that represented Milan at Regionals and will also be representing Milan at States is Maggie Smith (Captain, Sr.), Teresa Tomaszewski (Sr.), Savannah Michalak (Jr.), Kenleigh Vandergrift (Co-Captain, So.), Ashley Reutter (So.), and Brook Hildebrandt (So.).

The D3 State Team Finals will be in Jackson on Feb. 27.

Photo: Milan’s winning Bowling team. Photo by Yvonne Smith

The information and photos for this story were provided by Yvonne Smith.