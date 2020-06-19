Advertisement

CHELSEA, MI – You will notice a new vibe in downtown Chelsea that emanates from the magnificent new outdoor Gallery comprised of 14 new Sculptures. This is the 11th year sculptures will be gracing Chelsea’s streets and parks. Sculptures featuring top regional artists bring free contemporary art to visitors and Chelsea residents. This annual rotating exhibition enhances and enables the cultural and artistic Chelsea City-Brand.

Chelsea Area Festivals & Events, (CAFE) is proud of the creativity and professionalism that Visual Arts and Exhibition Coordinator Crystal Scott brought to this year’s program. As in the past, final selections are juried in. This year there were 35 applications, and of the 14 selected sculptures, 3 of the Artists are from Ohio and 11 hail from Michigan, keeping with CAFE’s regional focus. Most of the artists featured this year are new to Chelsea and for several of them, this is their first public exhibition.

2020-21 Sculptors

M. Saffel Gardner, Highland Park, MI

Jim Bundshuh, Adrian, MI

R. Mike Sohikian, Genoa, OH

Jacquelynn Sullivan Gould & Samuel Gould, Lansing, MI

Todd Kime, Ottawa Hills, OH

Kyle Burnett, Battle Creek

Brian Nelson, Livonia, MI

Robert Jones, Ypsilanti, MI

Douglas Gruizenga, Interlochen, MI

David Petrakovitz, Cadillac, MI (returning)

Barry Parker, Dexter, MI (returning)

John Merigian, Superior Township, MI (returning)

Pamela Reithmeier, Monclova, OH

Jeff Bohl, Marshall, MI

Take a stroll through downtown Chelsea and enjoy the outdoor Sculpture Gallery. You can find the map and more information about each of the artists and the sculptures by visiting the SculptureWalk Page on the CAFE Website www.chelseafestivals.com. Signage and brochures will be available soon!

All of the sculptures are available for purchase, 70% of the proceeds go directly to the

Artists with the remainder toward the continuation of SculptureWalk Chelsea. Please contact Crystal Scott, (email: visualarts@chelseafestivals.com., phone number 586 291 8007) Visual Arts and Exhibition Coordinator, to learn more.

Chelsea Area Festivals and Events (CAFE) supports and manages this art project as part of the visual arts component of its mission. This was accomplished with community support from the City of Chelsea, Chelsea Downtown Development Authority, Chelsea District Library, Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce, and generous sponsors.

Sponsors for the 2019-20 SculptureWalk season are: Secret Crisis Comics, Surelutions, Chelsea State Bank, Second to None, Chelsea District Library (2 sculptures), Silver Maples of Chelsea, D&B Strategic Marketing, Stieper and Brust Orthodontics, Susan Jacobs, CPA, Rick Eder Agency – Farm Bureau Insurance, Jeff Klink & Associates-Reinhart Realtors, Hardwood Solutions, and The Grateful Crow.

Chelsea Area Festivals & Events is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that enriches Chelsea and the surrounding communities by promoting the presentation of and participation in quality performing and visual arts throughout the year. www.chelseafestivals.com.