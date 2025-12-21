The “Other Side” Doesn’t Think They Are Wrong

Left versus right. Capitalism versus socialism. Pro business or pro-environment. The world seems to want to have us choose sides. If you are on one side, you are right and those on the other side must be wrong, right?

Let’s slow down for a second. Each side has beliefs. Each side feels strongly about those beliefs. But whoever is on the opposite side of you thinks they are just as right as you are about what you think. So, who is right? Someone must be, don’t they? Here is my official Tribe of Up answer.

It doesn’t matter.

Nope. Not even a little bit. Allow me to ask a better question. What do each side agree on? As parents, do we all not want the best for our children? Do we all not want to live in peace and make sure our family is safe? Do we all not want to prosper and excel in our jobs or in school? My friends, instead of finding things that divide us and focusing on, dare I say obsessing on, what if we started focusing on the things we have in common? We all want our kids to go to a good school and get a quality education. We all look out and take care of our neighbors. For my money, one of the greatest quotes of modern history belongs to former President John F. Kennedy.

“For in the final analysis, our most basic common link is that we all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children’s futures. And we are all mortal”.

I have that on a wall in my office. It helps me remember that in a world that wants us to choose sides, I choose humanity. I choose our beautiful planet Earth. I choose love. I choose kindness. I don’t care if you are a liberal or a conservative. I don’t care if you are short or tall. I try to be an example of ruling people in, not ruling them out. Let me say that again. I rule people in. I do not rule them out. This is my mantra when I recruit for my clients. I rule candidates in as much as possible. I am not quick to rule someone out because they lack formal education or do not have industry experience. I search for ways to rule them in as candidates. Rather than blindly oppose someone who has a single view or belief that is different, rule them in. Another awesome “John” quote. This one in a song by the late, great John Lennon.

“Imagine all the people, cheering on the world!”

Imagine that indeed!

Steve is a Dexter resident and the Owner, Chief Dreaming Officer and Vice President of People Cheerleading at Better Place Consulting, a career, life, and success coaching organization. Reach out at [email protected].