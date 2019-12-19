Advertisement





| 1 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

The view as you’re driving by on Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd.

Dexter City Council held a work session Dec. 17, 2019, to discuss the cost of the city’s proposed fire station for the location on Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd. across from Mill Creek Middle School.

With the help of the architect, the council looked at ways to reduce the costs without losing functionality. Included in the discussion were such items as roof design, construction and professional fees, project management, project time frame, the Sheriff’s substation space, and timing for the ballot question.

Mayor Keough included this statement in his report to be submitted to City Council at their upcoming meeting on Monday, Dec. 23.

Advertisement

“This workshop focused on reviewing a more detailed design/construction cost estimate for a potential new $7.9 Million fire station and police substation on property along Dexter Ann Arbor Road. With land acquisition, the total cost of this potential new station is approaching approximately $8.5 Million. City Council continues to debate whether the City needs to make this much of an investment in a new station (vs. less expensive options), although to do so would likely require some form of voted special millage in order to pay for this option. Future facility workshops will now focus on potential City office improvement ideas so that we can also share a complete description of that plan with the public in 2020.”

Below is a breakdown of the costs the city council is discussing: