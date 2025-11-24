The Prison Creative Arts Project Online Art Auction Opens December 4

The Prison Creative Arts Project (PCAP) will hold its annual online art auction beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, and closing at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, December 5. The bidding link will be posted at 9:00 a.m. on December 4 at http://myumi.ch/z9x3R, where visitors can also find full event details.

The auction supports PCAP’s Annual Exhibition of Artists in Michigan Prisons, the world’s largest exhibit of artwork created by individuals incarcerated in Michigan. The exhibition features paintings, drawings, sculptures, and other works from artists across 25 state prisons. Artwork sold through the auction returns the full asking price to the artist, with the event serving as an important fundraiser to sustain the exhibition and provide a platform for incarcerated artists.

Purchased pieces may be picked up at the PCAP studio or shipped; additional information is available on the online bidding site.

PCAP brings together people impacted by the justice system and members of the University of Michigan community for artistic collaboration, learning, and creative growth. For more information about the auction, visit http://myumi.ch/z9x3R