| 3 min | by Doug Marrin |

During the public comments portion of the Chelsea City Council virtual meeting on Monday, July 6, 2020, residents took the opportunity to voice their concerns regarding local law enforcement.

Below are excerpts from what was said. The complete audio recording of the public’s comments in their entirety can be found on the city’s website at https://chelseami.viebit.com/player.php?hash=MGY32e8GeoN5

“I have some serious concerns about racial profiling and implicit bias from our police department. Chief Toth, in that meeting at council, said that culture trumps policy. And that’s a worrisome statement, that he meant it in a positive way, and that the department would go out of its way to help seniors and things. But it really does cut both ways. And if the culture is not equality and fairness, and it is biased, that does trump policies and we really need to hear from him more on that.”

From the mother whose minor daughter was punched in the face by an adult woman at a protest.

“Today, I come forward, asking you to consider the following. Number one, justice must be served to the perpetrator that endangered my daughter’s life. We cannot accept an adult, attacking minors. Truly we cannot accept anyone attacking anyone. We must come together and make sure the right thing happens. Number two, the treatment we initially faced at the Chelsea Police Department has broken our hearts. This is our home. If we can’t turn to our own police department who was charged with protecting us, then who do we turn to?”

“Our community is unsettled confused disappointed by the response of our officers to the assault of Maya King, a minor in Pierce Park during the BLM rally, and how the following interviews were conducted. I think it’s imperative to have a conversation to facilitate healing. And I know that this can be done in this community in a civil, organized manner.”

“I love our police department. I love our community. I think we can do better, and I think a lot of things came to the forefront after this last weekend. I went through over 100 bias and intolerant memes on a police officer’s Facebook page which just seems intolerable.”

“I have lived in Chelsea a really long time, and I have never been prouder of the people in our community as I have been watching a really incredible group of young people do an incredibly hard thing, which is to stand up in a place where it’s not always welcome to share the kind of message that they’re sharing… I’ve also never been angrier about something happening here as I was when I heard what happened on June 25, and how it was handled by Chelsea Police and the way that young people were targeted, not only by drunk racist adults who were violent towards children in a park but also the truly unacceptable response of a series of officers who dismissed concerns of young people.”

“I feel very proud that there is a subgroup of our students who are significantly concerned about social issues, and social justice, and willing to publicly take a stand and to demonstrate…I believe that the role of the police department is to serve and to protect, especially to protect our children, including our teenagers. I just want to say that I believe that after the incidents that occurred, that some sort of dialogue or review of training, practices, and of the understanding of the role of the police department is an order.”

“Spending 14 years in law enforcement before I went into education, I can tell you there’s always two sides to every story. And you got to look at all the facts…I can tell you I think the police department does a great job. If some of these things I’m hearing tonight are going on, a listening session would be a good thing. But I do think we need to come out and support our police. One of the reasons we have a community that we have here in Chelsea is because of its citizens, but also because of the police department that protects us. And I want to thank our police department for things that they do.”

“I also want to say that I also saw the Facebook posts of the officer that other people are talking about, horrible racist content. Maybe the thing that bothered me the most was all the violent content, and the fact that there was a video how people should be handled, and the video had a warning of graphic violent content. I don’t want to see people like that policing in my community. That disturbs me a lot.”

“Only two weeks ago, on a city council meeting talking about the police force in which Chief Toth extolled the virtues of his community based policing efforts…and yet, a member of the CPD responded to a 16-year-old girl of color, assaulted in a public park by an intoxicated woman, and he told her that unless she had been murdered he couldn’t do anything.”

“As a parent of a child who’s been active in the current protests, I just want to express my disappointment about our encounter with the investigating officer. I was excited to take my daughter to the police station to make her statement. And when we walked out of the building, we both felt very disappointed, dissatisfied with how the matter was handled. I’ve expressed my concern to the Chief, and to many members of the council, and I feel heartened that this matter is being taken seriously.”

The City of Chelsea has scheduled a public listening session for the public to speak on July 13, 2020, at 6:00 pm. The meeting will be held via Zoom and the link can be found on the City’s website at https://www.city-chelsea.org/