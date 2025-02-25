The Saline High School Drama Club presents “Mama Mia,” featuring the songs of ABBA

The Saline High School will raise the curtain on Mama Mia next weekend. Featuring the music of ABBA, the super group of the 1970’s, the thespians of SHS will sing and dance their way into the hearts of their audience. The show has 16 students in feature roles, with an ensemble of 29.

The Saline High School Drama Club presents Mama Mia in the Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center at the high school February 28th, March 1st & 2nd. For ticket information please go to https://tinyurl.com/shsmammamia. Tickets are $10 for students & seniors and $15 for adults online or at the door. And tickets purchases are credit card only. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

The music and lyrics to Mama Mia are by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, two original band members of ABBA. Catherine Johnson wrote the book.

Reece Welliver plays the lead role of Donna. Donna is the mother to Sophia, played by Sarah Corrigan. Sarah is planning to marry Sky (Evan Schlitt). Sophia has had no contact with her biological father but wants her father to walk her down the aisle at her wedding. Reading her mother’s diary, she learns there are three potential men who could be her father.

Without the knowledge of her mother, Sophia invites them all to her wedding. And that is when the fun begins.

Donna’s three best friends are played by Abigal Lipsitz (Tanya), Lana Wagner (Rosie) and Ava Mitton (Lisa). The three potential fathers are played by Cooper Bush (Sam), Holly Peavler (Harry) and Drew Harrigan (Bill).

Evan Schlitt portrays Sky, Sophia’s husband to be. The featured back-up singers are Bella Avila, Anika Lindstrom and Kayla Sinclair.

Other featured roles include Otto Spitler as Eddie, Henry Strozeski as Father Alexandrios, Nava Meshinchi as Ali and Ben Holtz as Pepper.

There are an additional twenty-nine students in the ensemble.

Mama Mia is a delightful production that features the music of ABBA, including S.O.S., Super Trouper, Thank You For The Music, Money, Money and Take A Chance On Me.

There is a huge dance number to the song Dancing Queen. And the dramatic moment of the show features Donna singing The Winner Takes It All.

Mama Mia features a lot of fun. A lot of very familiar music. And it is guaranteed to send all who see it out the door with a smile on their face and a tune in their heart.

Photos by Steve Sheldon