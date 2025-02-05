The Scio Flyers take to the Skies

A unique local club calls the skies over Scio Township Hall Park home. With a maximum altitude of 400 feet above ground level, per FAA regulations, the Scio Flyers Model Airplane Club can be seen conducting their flight training at the park behind township hall.

The club has members and participants from the township and surrounding communities. An educational non-profit dedicated to the world of model aviation the club was established in 1988 as a way to bring together enthusiasts who share a passion for building and flying model aircraft.

Its members can also be seen doing different community events, such as model airplane shows and competitions, to engage the public and showcase what they are about. They also partner with other local organizations to promote aviation education and awareness in the community.

Ranging from young people who are new to the fun activity and members who have been there for decades, many can and do participate in the different activities. That’s one of the unique parts of the club, the bringing together of the different generations.

The Scio Flyers and Education

This is because a big part of the club’s mission is to be an educationally focused organization with a mission of using model aviation to teach the public and engage youth in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) topics. They offer workshops and training sessions on model airplane assembly, maintenance, and flight dynamics. Their programs are designed to teach participants about aerodynamics, electronics and programming for flight.

Their membership is open to individuals of all ages and skill levels. To learn more, the Sun Times News connected with Jim Hartwell, president of the Scio Flyers Model Aviation Club.

He said one of their standout programs is UAS4STEM, which engages youth in learning about Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and encourages them to explore careers in STEM fields. The program is sponsored by the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA), and according to its webpage, provides students with the opportunity to work together as a team, develop technical skills, and compete in national drone competitions.

“This program provides hands-on learning experiences that inspire the next generation of aviators and engineers,” Hartwell said.

With this program, the Flyers said they are committed to fostering a collaborative learning environment where students can thrive. The club has entered an upcoming competition for this program later this spring. They are actively preparing for the 2025 challenge and are currently in the process of assembling a team, which will consist of students from various area schools and grade levels, ranging from middle school to high school. The team will be lead by a “dedicated group of mentors and advisors with years of experience in model aviation.

Among the things participants will learn with this are: drone assembly and maintenance, flight dynamics and control systems, and safety protocols and regulations.

Mission Statement

Recently attaining 501(c) (3) non-profit status, Hartwell said the Flyers are truly a non-profit organization “dedicated to promoting the educational and recreational aspects of model aviation.”

Its mission “is to inspire and educate young people and adults alike in the fields of aeronautics, engineering, and teamwork through the building and flying of radio controlled model aircraft, and to develop a premier flying site for all categories of radio controlled model aircraft.”

Hartwell said another recent development is they have introduced several new initiatives, including educational workshops for beginners, community outreach programs, and exciting flight demonstrations.

He said these initiatives are all about making a positive impact for the members and community.

To learn more, go to

The Flyers webpage is at www.scioflyers.com. Hartwell said during warmer weather, they conduct flight training at the Scio Township Hall Park located at 827 N. Zeeb Road; they are there every Wednesday at 5 p.m. The training will begin in May.

Photo courtesy of the Scio Flyers Model Airplane Club

Photo 1: Generations of Flyers.

Photo 2: Some examples of the club’s flying machines.

Photo 3: Fun activities for all ages.

Photo 4: Learning together about flying.

Photo 5: A group effort.