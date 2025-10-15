The SEC Voted on Merging with the Kensington Lakes Activities Association

The Southeastern Conference will remain intact. The high school athletic conference, which includes Dexter, Saline and Chelsea, recently voted on a possible merger with the Kensington Lakes Activities Association.

However, it didn’t go through.

In his October report to the board of education, Chelsea School District Athletic Director Matt Cunningham addressed the SEC/KLAA Merger:

“The Southeastern Conference Board of Directors did not have a two-thirds majority vote to approve the merger of the SEC and Kensington Lakes Activities Association. Monroe, who had previously notified the SEC of its intent to explore other conferences—namely, the KLAA—rescinded its intention and will remain a member of the SEC for the 2026-27 school year. The SEC will remain intact with the existing seven schools in the Red Division and seven schools in the White Division for the 2026-27 school year.”

In addition to the three local schools, the SEC includes Bedford, Huron, Pioneer, Skyline, Monroe, Lincoln, Adrian, Jackson, Pinckney, Tecumseh and Ypsilanti.

The KLAA includes Belleville, Brighton, Dearborn, Dearborn Fordson, Hartland, Livonia Franklin, Livonia Stevenson, Northville, Novi, Plymouth, Salem, Wayne Memorial and Westland John Glenn.

SEC Executive Director/Commissioner Wayne Welton, who has also served Chelsea schools in different roles in the past, confirmed the SEC Board of Directors voted against the merger on Sept. 25. Welton said there’s interest to grow the SEC, but not at this time with the KLAA. He said the KLAA was interested in merging and had voted to do so, but it cannot happen without an affirmative vote of the SEC board.

Welton said there were talks between the two conferences since March about the idea. He said they looked at the pluses and minuses, such as how would this help scheduling and balance competition. He said one idea had them thinking about forming into a larger conference with four divisions within it.

Noting there’s a growing trend around the state to expand and grow into larger athletic conferences; Welton said the SEC remains interested in adding teams to the conference.