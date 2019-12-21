Advertisement





| 3 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

It is no secret that housing is expensive in and around Dexter. Last year, the City began an effort to see what could be done about it.

The Dexter Housing Task Force (DHTF) recently completed their study of housing in the City of Dexter and submitted the results to the city council. Formed over a year ago, the DHTF has focused on identifying community housing needs, available housing, housing costs, and options for improvements.

“There is well documented need for affordable housing throughout Washtenaw County, which would include the Dexter,” states the report. “Over the past year, housing affordability has been the primary thread running through many discussions.”

Advertisement

The report sets the stage by making a distinction between two terms:

Affordable Housing: “rental housing with rent and income restrictions (typically 60% of Area Median Income or below) or housing for homeownership with income restrictions (typically less than 80% of Area Median Income) as governed by local, state, and federal housing assistance programs.”

Housing Affordability: “access to homeownership or rental options based on housing price relative to household income. The mismatch between housing supply and demand is a key as a contributor to a lack of housing affordability in the City of Dexter.”

The report confirms with numbers what many people in and outside of Dexter have known intuitively.

“Dexter can be an expensive place to call home. At this time, the average price of a single family residence (SFR) in Dexter is approaching $300,000 ($200/sq ft) and minimum home prices are exceeding $200,000. While less expensive homes in the city can be affordable for a median wage (approximately $65,000 per year) household in Washtenaw County, households with incomes lower than the median county income will find it difficult to find housing at a cost they can afford in Dexter.”

According to the study, the groups of people most affected by housing affordability include:

Young professionals (entry-level teachers, public safety, etc.)

Service and retail workers

Seniors

Young families

Other low-income individuals

Estimates show more people coming into the city each day for work than commute out of it. The study concludes that since many of those workers fill lower-paying jobs, they cannot afford to live here and must commute in. This situation also affects traffic congestion issues in the area.

“There is some housing available at the lower end of the rental market in Dexter, but in a year of tracking rentals the task force only identified a handful of available dwellings,” states the report. “During 2019, the DHTF only found about 1% of dwellings in Dexter became available for rent. The cost of rentals in the city is relatively high (in total and per square foot) and, outside of the lowest priced rentals, quickly requires a significant income for the rent to be considered affordable.”

Having completed its assessment of the housing situation in Dexter, the DHTF is now assigned with ‘What should be done about it?’ The next steps will include a public forum to solicit resident input as to what kind of community they want to be. The feedback from the forum will then be organized and studied.

If the result of the forum is that residents feel strongly that nothing should change, then there is nothing to change. If however, feedback leads toward a desire to make Dexter more affordable, the task force has in mind a list of possible objectives which include:

Change zoning to allow flexibility of use (some communities have eliminated SFR zoning).

Allow duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, garage apartments, and accessory dwelling units (already in place in much of the Original Village), especially utilizing alley access and basement usage.

Allow lot splits and increased lot density with lower minimum lot areas and dimensions, smaller setbacks, and lower minimum floor areas (small and potentially tiny houses).

Encourage (or potentially require) developers of properties to consider accessibility to allow for aging in place (similar to other detail requirements for properties and ADA requirements) and recognize this as a benefit of PUDs.

Allow reduced parking requirements and revise building requirements for developments that will provide potentially less expensive homes (smaller area and lower cost = lower housing cost).

Consider requiring landlords to accept all income sources (e.g., USDA Housing Vouchers) to allow more potential residents to qualify for housing in the city.

Investigate if association bylaws can be superseded by city ordinance to allow additional housing options in association-governed neighborhoods.

Investigate cooperative housing if an opportunity arises for additional housing development.

The study concludes that there are no “quick fixes.” Understanding of the situation continues to be developed. No date has yet been set for the public forum, but once it is announced, the date and time will be posted on the city’s website, Facebook page, sent out in an email, and posted in The Sun Times News.

The entire DHTF report can be found at this link beginning on page 105.