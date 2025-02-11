The Sun is Shining in Scio Township

The Scio Township Sustainability Task Force is hosting an upcoming event called “The Sun is Shining in Scio.”

The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, at Homeland Solar headquarters at 303 Metty Drive, off Jackson Road. It’s planned to be a fun informational meeting.

Attendees will have an opportunity to better understand more about how solar and batteries work on sunny days, cloudy days, or during the snowiest days of Michigan weather. Also, a chance to learn how to identify the simple steps to determine whether solar will work for you, and about the process, start to finish, for installing solar PV and battery storage for your home, business or farm.

There will be people on hand who can explain how the IRA tax credits of 30 percent make renewable energy more affordable. Beth Gibbons, Washtenaw County Resilience Office Director, will also present on “Resilient Washtenaw,” the county’s climate action plan.

All of this while enjoying some hot chocolate and putting some sunshine into February.

Event planners said overall it’s an event where attendees can talk with others that have already taken the step toward “Making it a Solar World.”

Those interested can join in person or virtually:

To RSVP (in person attendance) or if you have questions contact: pcchair@sciotownship.com

Here is the Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83973550414?pwd=zz1R4gkGoyYDlpJ4kva4kLb7DhCb7k.1

