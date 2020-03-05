Advertisement





| 4 min read | by Doug Marrin |

H&H Sugar Bush owners Kirk and Michelle Hedding | Photo: H&H Sugarbush

“My gosh that smell is fantastic,” I said before even introducing myself.

I walked over and introduced myself to Kirk Hedding where he stood by the huge boiler in the sugar shack of H&H Sugar Bush. Steam billowed up from the machine as a tank of sugar maple sap was being reduced to syrup. Kirk and his wife, Michelle, are in their 14th season of making maple syrup.

“It’s a hobby,” Kirk says simply, “Maybe a little more time and a little more cost than a normal hobby I guess, but it’s a hobby.”

Maple syrup is usually made from the sap of sugar, red, or black maples. Starch stored in the trunks and roots for winter gets converted to sugar and rises in the sap in late winter and early spring.

Late each winter, the couple tap 600 trees in the 30-acre woods on their family farm located on M52 a quarter-mile south of Scio Church Rd. They then go to a friend’s farm near the Chrysler Proving Grounds and tap another 1,200. That is a lot of taps to tend. I look around the sugar shack at all the equipment and joke to Kirk that it looks like his hobby got out of hand.

“Sugarbush’ is the term used to describe a maple syrup farm

“That could be,” he laughs. “We make anywhere between four and five hundred gallons of syrup a year, it just depends on how many gallons of sap we get.”

I take in a few deep breaths through my nose again. The rich aroma was like eating maple syrup without the calories. I hoped it would saturate my clothing, which I would never wash again.

If you would like to experience the art of making maple syrup and that blissful aroma for yourself, H&H Sugar Bush will be having an open house on March 21 & 22 as a part of Michigan Maple Weekend which is the official kickoff for the season. There will be tours and demonstrations and plenty of maple syrup available.

For more details and directions go to https://www.hhsugarbush.com/

When they are not making maple syrup or shuttling their daughters around, Kirk is a firefighter for the City of Ann Arbor and Michelle teaches in Stockbridge. The couple are first-generation maple syrup producers. It sounded like something fun and they gave it a whirl.

“Our first two years of boiling, we actually took it down to a friend and boiled together down there in Manchester,” says Kirk. “But there were just too many late nights. Michelle said we should just buy our own equipment and start making our own.”

Things just kept growing from there into quite the operation they have going today. It is a lot for two people, but technology is on their side.

Eighteen hundred trees is an insurmountable number to walk around and exchange an empty bucket for a full one. After a season of doing that you would have legs like a T-Rex and arms like Popeye. The Heddings, however, have lines set up to each tap that empty into a central point in the woods. For the sap collected there on the family farm, the sap is then pumped up to the sugar shack. The sap from the other 1,200 gets pumped into a stainless steel tank which Kirk tows up when full.

It takes about 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of maple syrup because sap is about 98% water. Most trees yield an average of 10 gallons of sap per season. It takes about 40 years before a sugar maple is big enough to tap.

“On average, you can get 10 gallons of sap per tap when using the gravity method,” says Kirk. “We use a tubing system with a vacuum that actually sucks it out of the tree. It’s a little quicker and we can get twice as much off the tap.”

“Our boiler is too small to process the sap from 1,800 taps,” Kirk explains. “We use a reverse osmosis machine to help that. Under high pressure, the reverse osmosis machine takes the sap and pushes it through the membranes, the same as with drinking water in a home.”

But unlike home where the water is used and the impurities are discarded, the “impurities” are kept to boil down into syrup. The filtered water is set aside to use for cleaning the machines. Reverse osmosis gives a head start on the syrup-making process by removing about 75% of the water before it hits the boiler.

The boiler is critical for more than removing the remaining water. The heat caramelizes the sugar and creates the flavor depth and attributes.

Maple syrup production can be traced back to indigenous peoples living in northeastern North America. Oral traditions and archaeological evidence show maple trees were being tapped and syrup produced long before Europeans arrived. Maple syrup was used in aboriginal dishes the same as salt was used in European cooking.

Conditions for maple syrup making exist in northeast North America | Wikipedia

I’ve often wondered why other tree saps aren’t used for syrups. I asked Kirk about this.

“Any tree with wood fibers porous enough to allow the sap to come out when broken or drilled can be used to make syrup,” he explains. “You can make syrup out of a walnut tree but it’s not very profitable because the wood isn’t very porous and you can’t get much sap. Oak is not porous and if you were to tap one, nothing would come out. West of the Mississippi they don’t have maple trees. They make birch syrup because they don’t have anything else. It’s not as sweet as maple.”

I asked if pulling all of this sap out of the tree affected it at all. Kirk explained that sap runs up into the tree in spring after being dormant in winter. If the sap is siphoned off, the tree compensates for it by increasing production. Trees can also be tapped in the fall when the sap runs back into the ground but the very low sugar content at this time of year doesn’t make it worthwhile.

2018 Maple Syrup production in the U.S. | USDA

I had heard stories of a maple syrup cartel in Canada who controlled the industry. I asked Kirk if this was a real thing.

“It’s only the province of Quebec and not all of Canada,” he chuckled. “They make about 70% of the world’s maple syrup. They stockpile millions of barrels of maple syrup to ensure a steady supply which keeps the price from fluctuating too much. They don’t control the industry really, just stabilize the pricing. They’re not really a cartel.”

“A lot of people don’t realize you can make maple syrup in Michigan,” says Kirk. “They think it all comes from Canada. If we actually tapped all the maple trees in the state, Michigan would be the number one producer in the United States.”

H&H Maple Syrup can be found at Agricole in Chelsea, Argus Farm Stop in Ann Arbor, and other outdoor markets as well as right there on the farm. You can follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Check out their website to learn more.

See you there for Michigan Maple Weekend for some fun and aromatherapy.