November 21, 2025

Theft at the New Dexter Fire Station

Lonnie Huhman

DexterPublic Safety

It sounds like someone made off with some copper pipe from the under construction fire station in downtown Dexter.

The incident was reported to police early on the morning of Nov. 21. The new station is currently being built and is located at the same spot as the old station #1, at 8140 Main Street.

The fire station is in a highly visible location with a lot of motorists passing by daily. However, it sounds like the theft may have taken place overnight into the early hours of the 21st. Nothing has been confirmed yet as far as when the theft occurred.

The Sun Times News reached out to the city of Dexter to ask about this incident.

Dexter City Manager Justin Breyer said the city did receive word this morning (Nov. 21) that there was some copper piping that was taken from the fire station project construction site. Breyer said a report has been filed with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office and it is under investigation.  There were no other details at this time.

Photo: A look at the station on Main Street under construction. Photo by Lonnie Huhman

