This National Nutrition Month, Check WIC Eligibility

In honor of National Nutrition Month, the Washtenaw County Health Department encourages parents and guardians to sign up for the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program if they are eligible.

WIC provides free food, nutrition and health education, breastfeeding support, and other services to qualifying families. Anyone who meets the income guidelines and is pregnant or caring for a child under five years old is welcome at WIC.

“WIC improves health for babies, children, and parents while helping families save money,” says Gayathri Akella, MS, RD, IBCLC, WIC Supervisor. “Participating in WIC throughout pregnancy and until a child is five years old can save a family over $5,000! This frees up money for other essential costs like diapers, childcare, and housing.”

Anyone who is pregnant or who is the primary caretaker for a child under five years old should see if they are eligible for WIC. People who qualify for Medicaid and/or SNAP are also likely eligible for WIC.

“Washtenaw WIC proudly serves over 4,500 clients each month, but we know we aren’t reaching every eligible family in our community,” continues Akella. “Please reach out to us to see if you can benefit from WIC.”

Access to healthy food is one of the top priorities in Washtenaw County’s Community Health Improvement Plan. WIC is here to ensure that babies and young children in our community have reliable access to nutritious food.

WIC Services

WIC provides monthly food benefits that can be used at many local grocery stores and farmers markets.

“Many families tell us that WIC is the reason they have enough food at home,” says Erika Chanderraj, MPH, RDN, LCE, WIC Service Coordinator. “With increasing food prices, our program continues to support families with healthy food, including fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and different protein sources.”

In addition to money for food, WIC provides families with access to dietitians, breastfeeding support, health education, and community resources. WIC also hosts community groups and events to support families.

How to Enroll in WIC

To learn more about WIC and see if you are eligible, call our WIC team at 734-544-6800 or email [email protected]. If you are eligible, staff will set up an appointment to get you enrolled in the program.



WIC does not ask about immigration status. Additionally, WIC staff can provide support in many languages other than English.

Learn more at washtenaw.org/WIC.

Washtenaw County Health Department

The Washtenaw County Health Department promotes health and works to prevent disease and injury in our community. Our mission is to assure, in partnership with the community, the conditions necessary for people to live healthy lives through prevention and protection programs.

Local public health information and updates are always available at washtenaw.org/health. The Health Department also provides frequent social media updates (@wcpublichealth) and sends regular email newsletters, sign up at bit.ly/WCHD555.