This Season’s Back-to-School Fashion Guide

With the back-to-school season rapidly approaching, everyone is wondering what the most fashionable pieces will be this fall, and I’ve done the legwork for our readers who are looking to expand their wardrobe.

Currently, the most popular brands are Hollister, Aeropostale, H&M, Garage and Pacsun, all of which have both an online shop and stores located at Twelve Oaks Mall. For an even closer option, Briarwood Mall offers Aeropostale and Pacsun.

The standard styles for women are varying from “downtown girl” to more casual and comfortable. While fitted crop tops are returning, the necklines include various styles, such as square neck, strapless and sweetheart necklines. However, more modest shirts include the iconic babydoll top from Hollister, which has a belt below the chest that contrasts with the baggier fit around the waist. Quarter button-up sweaters and graphic tees with the neckline cut off have been very popular.

Denim remains a perennial favorite, with jean skirts and even vests popping up in mainstream brands. Popular styles of jeans are baggy and low-waisted, but jean skirts are being worn short and fitted. Other bottoms include flared yoga pants and low-waisted wide-leg sweatpants. While athleisure leggings such as Lulu Lemon have been a popular staple in women’s wardrobes, they’ve been seen less in the recent trends.

The smallest details can make or break your outfit: shoes matter! Adidas Sambas are a cute, yet simple pair of shoes that can really elevate a fit. For a more comfortable look, Uggs are still very trendy. Consider manually sealing them to protect the suede from snowy Michigan winters. While white is a very versatile color, it is also super easy to get dirty. Think about your day-to-day activities and your commute before purchasing a white pair of shoes.

Styling a piece is what can really make it your own, but for those unsure where to start, here’s a pro-tip: it can be helpful try to “sandwich” colors; for instance, if your top is white, then your shoes can be white as well, rather than your pants. This keeps your look coordinated without coming across monochrome. The same can be said for the fit of a piece: if a shirt is tight, then the best choice might be a loose bottom. However, this one is less important than the colors, and can be up to the style that a person is trying to pull off.

Finally, accessories are a great way to add fun detail to an outfit. The most popular style of earrings this season are chunky gold hoops. For necklaces, look for simple chains with a pendant, and either a similar style for your bracelets, or a chunky bangle. Kendra Scott and Pandora are popular brands.

Fashion is a great way to express yourself, though it’s understandable that some people have trouble shopping at mainstream stores due to cost and sustainability. Prices can add up quickly while back-to-school shopping. For those aiming to be fashionable on a budget, most of this season’s suggestions can also be found at Old Navy or Ross. Adding thrift stores to your shopping trips for more basic pieces can also offset the price and counter “fast fashion”; simple crop tops, baggy jeans, belts, and a pair of shoes are easy to find. Secondhand stores such as Goodwill, Kiwanis and Salvation Army accept all donations and, while they are organized by size and type, if you are looking for something specific, it can be hard to find.

If you don’t feel like sifting through the racks of jumbled clothes, I would suggest curated secondhand stores such as Plato’s Closet or any local consignment store near you. There are also online options: Depop, Vinted, Mercari or even Ebay. These stores specifically sort through donations to ensure all their pieces are held to a higher standard of style. There are plenty of ways to stay both on-trend and in-budget this fall.