The area field hockey players were named to the 2020 U.S. Women’s Rise National Team Thursday after trying out in Lancaster Pennsylvania this past weekend.

Dexter’s Abigail Tamer, Kylee Niswonger, and Saline’s Erin Reilly were named to the squad that will be traveling to England April 29-May 4. The team will also be taking part in training sessions in California, Maryland, and North Carolina in the upcoming months.

The following is the press released by USA Field Hockey.

Junior High Performance Staff Announces 2020 U.S. Rise Women’s National Team

Jan. 23, 2020, 3 p.m. (ET)

LANCASTER, Pa. – January 23, 2020 – The month of January has been an active and thorough one for the U.S. Women’s National Team Junior High Performance Staff. With two rosters already solidified, the staff shifted to the U.S. U-16 and Rise (O-16) Women’s National Team Selection Camps, which were held January 20 to 22 in Lancaster, Pa. After an extensive evaluation process of more than 72 hours, the Junior High Performance Staff is pleased to reveal the 2020 U.S. Rise Women’s National Team.

“It was great to have the team together for the first time,” said Ole Keusgen, Rise USWNT Head Coach. “We could see where we stand and what we have to work on. The players did an outstanding job competing in practices and adapting to different challenges. We know, we have a long way to go, but we just started and we are excited to work with this group of talented players.”

Athletes took part in this year’s selection camp which consisted of selections from the U.S. Rise Junior National Camp by way of the 2019 National Futures Championship.

Congratulations to the following athletes that were selected to the 2020 U.S. Rise Women’s National Team:

Paige Bitting (Hummelstown, Pa.), Emily Bullard (Doylestown, Pa.), Anna Castaldo (Endicott, N.Y.), Barbara Civitella (Wayne, Pa.), Kennedy Cliggett (Warrington, Pa.), Regan Cornelius (New Albany, Ohio), Jans Croon (Manhattan Beach, Calif.), Pyper Friedman (Phoenix, Md.), Lee Ann Gordon (Louisville, Ky.), Annika Herbine (Macungie, Pa.), Ella Kaufman (Queenstown, Md.), Courtney Kenah (Telford, Pa.), Mia Leonhardt (Media, Pa.), Jamie Marold (Chapel Hill, N.C.), Caylie McMahon (Stow, Mass.), Alexandra Morgan (Winnetka, Ill.), Caroline Nemec (Darien, Conn.), Kylee Niswonger (Dexter, Mich.), Grace Norair (Fredericksburg, Va.), Josephine Palde (Schwenksville, Pa.), Sofia Pendolino (Hummelstown, Pa.), Erin Reilly (Saline, Mich.), Alana Richardson (Boxford, Mass.), Hope Rose (Dauphin, Pa.), Annabel Skubisz (Houston, Texas), Kelly Smith (Downingtown, Pa.), Abigail Tamer (Whitmore Lake, Mich.), Claudia Thomas (Louisville, Ky.), Reagan Underwood (Sinking Spring, Pa.), Lauren Wadas (Annville, Pa.), Alexandria Wesneski (Forty Fort, Pa.), Jacey Wittel (Stroudsburg, Pa.), Elizabeth Yeager (Rye, N.Y.)



Kiersten Thomassey (New Albany, Ohio) was unable to participate due to injury and will receive a second trial at a later date.



The team will begin training next month in Chula Vista, Calif. from February 14 to 18. Next they will travel to North Carolina to train alongside other women’s Junior National Teams in Chapel Hill and Durham from March 27 to 29. Their final training camp will be held in Maryland from April 10 to 12 before beginning their England Tour set for April 29 to May 4.

For more information on the U.S. Rise Women’s National Team, continue to follow usafieldhockey.com.