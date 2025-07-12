Three Candidates Seek to Represent Voiceless Southeast Michigan District



After months without representation following former Monroe County Commissioner Mark Brant’s federal indictment, Monroe County Commission, District 2 has three candidates vying for the seat at the upcoming Primary.

By the final election in November, the residents of District 2—which includes the Monroe County side of Milan, the Village of Maybee, plus London, Exeter, Milan and Raisinville Townships—will have been without a commissioner to voice their concerns at meetings for more than a year.

Brant, who had been the chair of the county commission, was sentenced to 18-months in prison for maintaining a drug-involved premise. Despite his conviction, he still won the election in November 2024, the same month he headed to prison. Navigating a situation that Commissioner David Vensel, the current chair, said had no precedent, the county commission has been relying heavily on the advice of their lawyers.

County attorney Phil Goldsmith, of Lennard, Graham and Goldsmith, said they interpreted the law as the seat was automatically vacated since Brant was incarcerated for a felony and not a qualified elector when he was to assume his duties starting Jan. 1, 2025.

Goldsmith said due to the nature of the situation once the upcoming election is certified the winner will immediately take the oath of office and their seat, rather than waiting for Jan. 1, 2026, to begin their term.

Current candidates include: Dale Biniecki (Republican) of Monroe; Dwayne Dobbs (Republican) of Monroe; and Danielle Hoover (Democrat) of Milan.

To help District 2 voters choose who will be their voice, as part of our 2025 election coverage, The Sun Times News invited all County Commission, District 2 candidates to respond to the same set of questions about key issues. All candidates responded and answers are provided below.

Dale Biniecki



1. Why did you decide to run for County Commission, District #2?



Dale Biniecki: I decided to run for the county commission when the need arose for the citizens of District 2 to have representation. With the removal of the current commissioner, I wanted to make sure the needs and issues of the district were addressed.



Dwayne Dobbs: I decided to run because our community deserves someone who shows up and speaks out. When it became clear that District 2 wouldn’t be represented, I started attending every commissioner meeting to ask the tough questions. I’m not a politician. I’m a regular guy who cares deeply about this county and wants to make sure the people here are heard.



Danielle Hoover: To borrow from the NASW MI Code of ethics, primarily to bring service to others. Also, to bring the values of community, and equality to all people living in this District and beyond.



2. How long have you lived in Monroe County? What are your qualifications for this position, including previous involvement in politics and community service? What boards, commissions, etc. have you served on?



Dale Biniecki: I am a 70-year-old lifelong resident of Monroe County and District 2. I am a retired Truck Owner-Operator and a former farmer who now leases my farm land to local farmers. I have been a member of the Monroe County Republican Party Executive Committee and a Precinct Delegate for 15 years. I have also been a member of the Lenawee, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties Executive Committees since 2022. I ran for a seat in the Michigan House of Representatives District 31 in 2022 and lost by 4 percent and in 2024 losing by 1.2 percent.

Dwayne Dobbs

Dwayne Dobbs: I grew up in District 2 and now live next door to the house I was raised in. I served in the U.S. Army and retired after 30 years with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department. I’ve never run for office before, but I’ve always been involved: coaching youth sports, organizing fundraisers for local kids, and stepping up whenever the community needed a hand.



Danielle Hoover: 12 yrs. Both kids go to Milan Area Schools K-present. Licensed social worker for 14+ yrs. Gold Star Family Member. AFSCME member/steward & delegate to Huron Valley Area Labor Federation. Also recording secretary there. MI Board of Social Work member since 2020, vice chair since 2022. Medical Reserve Corp. member in Washtenaw & Monroe Counties. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, breakfast program, 2020 to present. NASW MI member; Monroe Co. NAACP member. When not working or with my family, I’m likely volunteering.



3. What are the most important issues facing Monroe County Commission District #2, and how would you address them? What are your top priorities, if elected?



Dale Biniecki: Local control of zoning by the four townships in District 2 I feel is the most important issue. With at least 78 percent of the residents opposing the takeover of wind and solar zoning by the state, our state representative (Reggie Miller) was the deciding vote to allow the state to take over our zoning. The residents of District 2 felt betrayed. I want to be their voice at the county level to minimize the attacks on their rural lifestyles.



Dwayne Dobbs: Right now, accountability and trust in leadership are top of mind for a lot of people, and they should be. We need representatives who are present, honest, and working for the people. I’ll also focus on supporting public safety, maintaining our infrastructure, and being smart about growth. I’ll be at every meeting and keep communication open with the folks who live here.

Danielle Hoover

Danielle Hoover: Right now, the most important issue facing Monroe Co. District 2 is having an appropriately qualified person elected to that seat. That person is me. If elected, I would love to work on areas such as mental health, unions, and veterans. My brother Spc. Hoover was kia in Iraq in 2007. That was what made me a Gold Star Family Member. Veterans have a special place in my heart. All that love has to go somewhere. District 2 is a good place to practice that.



4. What is your background and approach to budgeting and finance?



Dale Biniecki: As a small business owner for over 47 years, I know the importance of budgeting. Economies ebb and flow and provisions must be made to minimize impacts on government finances. We must take into consideration our aging population. These citizens are living on a fixed income and we must keep that in mind when generating budgets.



Dwayne Dobbs: Throughout my career in law enforcement and community work, I’ve always been careful about how resources are used. Whether it was making sure a fundraiser stretched every dollar or helping manage daily operations at the sheriff’s department, I’ve learned the value of smart, responsible spending. I believe taxpayer money should be treated with respect and used where it does the most good and keeping spending focused on what really matters to families, without waste or politics getting in the way. Budgeting should always be transparent and done with the community’s needs in mind.



Danielle Hoover: As a parent and social worker, I understand budgeting in a unique way. As someone with both of those roles, I am cognizant of people across socioeconomic spectrums. Additionally, I would help the most amount of people with minimal risk to others while being responsible with taxpayers’ dollars.



5. Monroe County includes a large number of communities. How will you meet the needs of the most residents possible when covering such a large area?



Dale Biniecki: Monroe County includes many communities. District 2 includes Milan, Raisinville, Exeter and London Twps. It is mostly rural with the Village of Maybee and the south side of the City of Milan. Some of these areas have some of the poorest resident in the county. It will be important to address their needs and requirements.



Dwayne Dobbs: I’ve always believed that showing up matters. Whether it’s a township meeting, a ballgame, or just talking with folks at the hardware store, I’ll be there and I’ll listen. Each corner of District 2 is unique, and I’ll do the work to understand what each area needs and how I can help. You’ll always know where to find me.



Danielle Hoover: As a social worker with over 14 years of experience, I am adept at communicating with and engaging with many different groups of people. I have to do that work professionally and would continue those behaviors as an elected official. For example, I’d really enjoy meeting with constituents face-to-face when they have concerns.





