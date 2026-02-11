Three Hours That Matter: Volunteers Find Connection and Purpose at Chelsea Senior Center’s “Ease the Day” Program

On a cold, snowy morning at the Chelsea Senior Center, the coffee is already brewing. Name tags are neatly lined up on a table near the door. Soft chatter fills the room as staff and volunteers prepare for another day with the “Friends” of Ease the Day, the center’s caregiver respite program. It is just after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and the day’s theme is “peace.”

Before the first participant arrives, volunteers Linda Smith and Scott Ramsay are already in place, greeting one another and checking in with program manager Emily Nagaonkar. Emily shares updates from families, and there is quiet understanding, evidence of how deeply everyone involved cares about the people who come through these doors.

For Linda, this sense of purpose has been part of her life for decades. A nurse for 50 years, with experience in extended care and hospice, Linda retired in 2012 to care for her husband. After he passed away, she searched for a meaningful way to give back. She was already volunteering with Meals on Wheels at the senior center when she heard about the new Ease the Day program launching in 2023. She didn’t hesitate. “I heard the buzz and wanted to be part of it,” she said. She has been volunteering since the very beginning and now comes in every Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Scott’s path was different but just as personal. He learned about Ease the Day through family members who had volunteered after hearing about it from a neighbor. Like many volunteers, he was drawn in by word of mouth. “People who are involved can’t help but talk about it,” he said. “They see the impact, and they’re having fun.” When Scott heard the program needed more volunteers, he signed up. “Three hours a week is such a small commitment,” he said. “And I enjoy the relationships, the laughter, and the smiles.”

As the Friends arrive, Linda and Scott help them settle in. Scott leaves, returning with tea for one participant, then catches the eye of another across the room. “I know you!” he calls out, grinning to a Friend who has been attending Ease the Day almost as long as the program has been open. She laughs merrily in return. Scott continues to greet each Friend, often with a hug or a squeeze of a shoulder, as people are getting settled: “How ya doin’, Slim?” “How’s it goin’, Kid?” Each greeting is met with a smile.

Ease the Day offers respite for family caregivers supporting loved ones who need constant care. Having a break from that responsibility allows caregivers to tend to their well-being, ultimately helping them better navigate providing care for others. The joy, engagement, and connections that their loved ones experience at the adult day program give caregivers peace of mind and comfort. In the past year, the program has provided more than 6,500 hours of respite for caregivers. Volunteers are central to making that possible.

On this particular morning, the group is smaller than usual because of the weather. However, the room is full of conversation, warmth, and bright decorations. Activities for the day are written on a dry-erase board by the door.

The morning begins with introductions, cookies, and hot drinks. The group then reflects on Dr. King’s legacy, reading excerpts from his speeches and watching his “I Have a Dream” address. Friends and volunteers share memories and thoughts.

An art project follows the video. Following the theme of the day, Friends are creating doves of peace from magazine clippings. Scissors, glue sticks, and stacks of magazines are spread across the tables. Volunteers and Friends work side by side, flipping pages, pointing out images that create a sense of peace, and helping with careful cutting. Encouragement flows: “That’s beautiful.” “I love that one.” When the collages are finished, each Friend signs their name before setting the project aside to take home.

As the craft finishes up, Friends and volunteers move next door for Movin’ and Groovin’, a seated exercise class provided by Ballet Chelsea and open to all seniors. Volunteers join in alongside Friends and other participants, smiling and enjoying light exercise set to fun music.

Ease the Day is woven into the broader life of the senior center. The group might attend a jam session or sit in with the ukulele group, listen to a lecture, or head outside to the intergenerational garden during nicer weather. Volunteers help guide Friends from one activity to another, but they also take part themselves.

Over time, volunteers form close bonds not only with Friends, but with one another. They also learn to navigate the bittersweet reality that Friends may eventually leave the program as their needs change. “I remind myself that we are in the moment of a person’s life right now,” Linda explained. “This is just one season of their life.”

The Ease the Day program operates Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9:30 to 2:00, offering a thoughtful mix of socializing, education, movement, creativity, and music. Under the leadership of Emily Nagaonkar and Sam Angus, each day is carefully planned, but the volunteers help to bring the plans to life.

For caregivers, the program offers peace of mind and time for self-care, to run errands, or participate in other Chelsea Senior Center activities. For Friends, it offers friendship, stimulation, and joy. And for volunteers, it offers something equally powerful: connection, purpose, and the chance to make a difference in just a few hours a week. One caregiver expressed deep gratitude for “all of the wonderful volunteers that have made my mom’s days so much brighter.” The daughter-in-law of another Friend shared her mother-in-law “has been able to have time to herself while her husband is with his friends,” giving her time to take care of errands, household tasks, and “recharge her batteries” so she can continue providing the care and attention he needs at home. As Scott reflected, “It is rewarding to hear from families and know that you have eased the stress of caring for a loved one.”

Community members interested in joining the Ease the Day volunteer team can commit to a three-hour shift in the morning or afternoon, once a week or more as their schedule allows. Background experience or training is not needed to get involved. Scott explains, “If you have a kind heart and you enjoy helping others, you can do this!” Those who step through the doors often discover that what begins as volunteering quickly becomes a place to belong, to laugh, and to share in meaningful moments that matter.

For more information about volunteering with Ease the Day, contact the Chelsea Senior Center at 734-475-9242 or [email protected].