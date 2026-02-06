February 06, 2026

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Timber Creek Foundation Launch in Chelsea 

Heather Finch

BusinessChelseaCommunity

Timber Creek Foundation Launch in Chelsea 

The Timber Creek Foundation officially launched with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Chelsea Wellness Center, marking a new effort to expand access to mental health care across Southeast Michigan. 

While Timber Creek Counseling has served the region for years, the newly formed nonprofit arm is designed to address a barrier to care: affordability. The foundation aims to remove financial obstacles that prevent individuals and families from receiving high-quality mental health services. 

The Timber Creek Foundation was established by Executive Director Melissa Cuthbert and Clinical Director Dr. Andrew Cuthbert. During the ceremony, Melissa Cuthbert shared that the foundation was created in honor of her brother, Matthew, who died by suicide five years ago. 

“We really just want to create a world that is safe and kind for people like him,” she said. 

The foundation’s mission centers on three key pillars: providing free or reduced-rate counseling, offering innovative community-based programs, and delivering expert-led training for mental health professionals. 

Melissa Cuthbert and Dr. Andrew Cuthbert cut the ribbon during the launch of the Timber Creek Foundation at the Chelsea Wellness Center. Photo by Heather Finch

Cuthbert said the strong turnout at the ribbon cutting reflected a clear community need. “We were thrilled to have so many community members attend,” she said. “We’re excited to build on this momentum as we move forward in our mission to increase access to high-quality mental health care.” 

Upcoming initiatives include a nature-based mental wellness program and a tabletop role-playing game group designed specifically for teenagers. 

Residents interested in applying for free or reduced-cost counseling can complete an intake form at timbercreekfoundation.org. Those interested in the nature-based or teen gaming programs can email [email protected] for more information. 

Pictured: Community members gather to celebrate the launch of the Timber Creek Foundation in Chelsea. Photo by Heather Finch

Banner Ad - 1140x220 - UpWork

Latest articles

Timber Creek Foundation Launch in Chelsea 

Heather Finch

Nothing Like Old Time Rock & Roll To Warm A Cold Thursday Night

Steven Sheldon

Square Ad - 300x300 - QuickBooks

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2026 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com