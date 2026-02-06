Timber Creek Foundation Launch in Chelsea 

The Timber Creek Foundation officially launched with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Chelsea Wellness Center, marking a new effort to expand access to mental health care across Southeast Michigan.

While Timber Creek Counseling has served the region for years, the newly formed nonprofit arm is designed to address a barrier to care: affordability. The foundation aims to remove financial obstacles that prevent individuals and families from receiving high-quality mental health services.

The Timber Creek Foundation was established by Executive Director Melissa Cuthbert and Clinical Director Dr. Andrew Cuthbert. During the ceremony, Melissa Cuthbert shared that the foundation was created in honor of her brother, Matthew, who died by suicide five years ago.

“We really just want to create a world that is safe and kind for people like him,” she said.

The foundation’s mission centers on three key pillars: providing free or reduced-rate counseling, offering innovative community-based programs, and delivering expert-led training for mental health professionals.

Melissa Cuthbert and Dr. Andrew Cuthbert cut the ribbon during the launch of the Timber Creek Foundation at the Chelsea Wellness Center. Photo by Heather Finch

Cuthbert said the strong turnout at the ribbon cutting reflected a clear community need. “We were thrilled to have so many community members attend,” she said. “We’re excited to build on this momentum as we move forward in our mission to increase access to high-quality mental health care.”

Upcoming initiatives include a nature-based mental wellness program and a tabletop role-playing game group designed specifically for teenagers.

Residents interested in applying for free or reduced-cost counseling can complete an intake form at timbercreekfoundation.org. Those interested in the nature-based or teen gaming programs can email [email protected] for more information.

Pictured: Community members gather to celebrate the launch of the Timber Creek Foundation in Chelsea. Photo by Heather Finch