Time for Thank Yous

Dear Tribe of Up friends, how many of you feel you need a vacation when you come back from a vacation? We just returned from a trek ‘up north’ and boy oh boy, could I use another week to recover, catch up on laundry, get to all the things I put off before we left on vacation, etc.

Vacations are the best places for me to stop and reflect. Reflect on things to be grateful for, people I am grateful for, and preparing for the upcoming school year. Those of you with school-aged children can attest that there really are two calendars we follow. The normal twelve-month calendar is nice and all, but we really base all important decisions on the school calendar.

With all this reflection coursing through me, I always try and find time to thank those people who have made my life so very full. Without further ado,

To the wonderful Texas lady, I met on a sunset boat cruise in Petoskey this past week, your views on life, tales of wonderful adventures and graceful demeanor made that piece of my vacation even more reflective. Thank you, Karen from Houston.

Upon arriving home, our almost 15-year-old informed us he had a wiffle ball tournament in Brighton this weekend. When we got there at 8:00am Saturday morning, we found Ashley, the team captain’s mom sitting in the stands. We asked if we owed money for this thing, we had just found out about. She said her son paid the entry fee of over $100 with his own money. Wow! Watching these four young men play ball with dozens of other kids was, in a word, hopeful. Watching young men be polite with each other, having fun, congratulating opposing players for making great plays gave me hope for this generation. Boys from 8-18 playing a kid’s game and simply being kids was so refreshing to watch. Our boys went 1-1 on Saturday, but sadly did not advance to the rounds of play on Sunday. Shout out to you Braxton Hopkins for creating a team and leading from the front. Ashley and Chuck, you are raising a good human right there!

When you run into someone you know on the street and they look as happy as you have ever seen them, it truly makes your soul smile. Joslyn, it was amazing to see you during the recent sip and stroll in Dexter this past weekend. Your aura was bright and blinding. We are happy for you and thankful for all those great foster kittens you are raising.

The local businesses in Dexter and all the wonderful artists we met in Chelsea this weekend, thank you. Every single time I need a reminder about how wonderful these communities are, you show up and show out better than the last time. Shop locally and buy locally. Please!

To the driving instructors at All-Star, thank you in advance as my son begins the actual driving phase of the drivers training class offered by you. It seems like five minutes ago we were taking him to meet his Young 5’s teacher, Kathy Shannon. I hope you are enjoying retirement, Ms. Shannon. You are still one of my son’s all-time favorite teachers!

My friends, there are so many other people to thank. But I end this with a question. When was the last time you stopped and thanked those people who have been a positive part of your life? I would like to encourage you to take a moment and text, email, call, fist bump, or even (gulp) use actual words and thank those people who have helped make a chaotic period in human history a little more bearable for you. It costs nothing, but it can be more valuable than gold to that person. Please. Do it today.

Steve is a Dexter resident and the Owner, Husband to a true Better Half, Father of a great son, and Vice President of Happiness Spreading at Better Place Consulting, a success and career coaching company. Reach out to him at Steve@betterplacemgmt.com.