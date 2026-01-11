January 11, 2026

Too Many Threes for the Milan Boys Basketball Team to Overcome

Lonnie Huhman

MilanSports

Shots from long range proved to be the difference between the Milan Big Reds Boys Basketball Team and the Rams of Flat Rock in an away game on January 9.

The Big Reds lost a tough one to Flat Rock with the final score 63-37. A hot shooting Rams team from beyond the arc put Milan in challenging spots all game. The Sun Times News followed up with Big Reds Coach Bill Eaddy after the game.

Eaddy said it was a tough loss for the team. He said the difference in the game was that they made 11 three pointers to Milan’s 0 three pointers.

Milan was led in scoring and rebounding by Landon Talladay, who finished with 14 points and 9 rebounds. He was followed by Will Kliber with 8 points while Tanner Lambers finished with 5 points and Zach Farmer with 4 points. Rounding out the scoring was Ryan Hatfield, Jeremiah Woods, and Henry Kliber, each with 2 points.   

Archival Photos by Kelly Faro

Milan Big Reds Basketball, Milan High School

