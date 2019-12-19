Advertisement





By Sean Dalton

Local officials in Sylvan and Freedom Township are launching some of the most recent efforts in Washtenaw County to tamp down transient rentals, particularly of lakefront properties, within their jurisdictions despite a potential state law introduced in the Michigan House of Representatives that would nullify such ordinances.

At the most recent Sylvan Township Board of Trustees meeting Trustee Cyndi Jabara put forward a motion to have the township’s planning commission begin working with the township’s attorney to craft an ordinance that would address transient rentals and the complaints that have been coming in from affected neighbors.

Jabara said that the township’s attorney believes that Sylvan needs to begin crafting an ordinance in response to the problem, in the event that House Bill 4046 doesn’t become law.

The house bill effectively asserts that renting residential properties for less than 28 days particularly on websites such as Airbnb is not a commercial use within residential zoned property and was thus outside of a local government’s regulatory jurisdiction to restrict or prohibit.

The draft legislation does concede that local governments can still regulate such properties and property uses for “noise, advertising, traffic, or other uses” as with residential property rentals for lengthier terms.

Jabara feels that the bill as written does not provide enough leeway for local governments given the unique nature of transient rentals, which are typically for a single day or a weekend at most. With such short term rentals the renter is typically more in line with someone renting a hotel room than someone renting an apartment, which have different levels of commitment on the renter’s behalf and a different mentality.

“When there’s an issue who do you call?” Jabara asked. “You call the owner and the owner says that there’s nothing they can do about it because (the renter) paid for and has (the property) for the weekend.”

In some cases the lakefront rentals have been rented out to people looking for a party spot during local major sporting events and the noise and general disturbance has been to such a degree that nearby neighbors have had to temporarily vacate their lakefront homes until the transient rents leave, according to Jabara.

She also said it was often unclear who to contact directly in the case of an emergency when police and/or fire personnel are required to respond to an issue stemming from a transient rented property.

In many cases, according to the Michigan Township Association which sides with Sylvan and other local governments on preserving their power to regulate transient rentals, properties are being purchased by out-of-town or even out-of-state investors and operated solely as revenue generating vehicles aimed specifically at short term renters, which are more profitable than longer term rentals.

These are some of the concerns and gray areas that Jabara hopes the planning commission and township attorney will address in a draft ordinance that will be presented to the Sylvan Township board later in 2020.

Freedom Township also started a discussion on the township board on the topic of transient rentals at their December meeting, but have not taken any specific action yet, according to Freedom Township Supervisor Dale Weidmayer.

Weidmayer said that the discussion ran the gamut of different ways to address transient rentals up to and including not even allowing them in the township.

That discussion will continue at their January meeting.

Jabara said the she expected Sylvan’s planning commission to take a few months to send something to the township board.

In other townships around Washtenaw County, such as Dexter Township, the issue may not be as pressing because concerns haven’t been voiced to township officials, but it is still something officials have their eyes on.

“I believe there are some in Dexter Township, but none have registered with the township at this time,” Dexter Township Supervisor Harley Rider said when asked if Dexter Township has Airbnb locations and/or other short term rentals.



According to Airbnb’s website, there are some listed locations on or near Portage Lake and Base Lake.

As far as any issues, Rider said, “No problems have been brought to our attention so far.”

Rider said these are a commercial operation, “so they are generally prohibited under our current Zoning Ordinance, but we haven’t taken any steps to address them at this time.”

Do they plan to do so?

“We are looking at the issue and have discussed it with legal counsel,” Rider said. “We are considering either amending the Zoning Ordinance to strengthen the provisions, or creating a separate ordinance to address them. Though no firm decisions have been made at this time.”

Sun Times News reporter Lonnie Huhman contributed to this story.