Tractor Accident in Lima Township Injures Child

A child was seriously injured after reportedly being hit by a tractor on the afternoon of November 6.

Huron Valley Ambulance (HVA) responded to the scene at 2:38 p.m. to a reported “child struck by a tractor on Gross Road, west of Parker,” HVA spokesman Marc Breckenridge said.

“We transported one patient to Mott Children’s Hospital in unstable condition,” Breckenridge said.

In an effort to learn more, the Sun Times News reached out to Chelsea Area Fire Authority, Michigan State Police and Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The law enforcement agencies did not have any further information while Chelsea Area Fire Chief Robert Arbini said they did respond, but didn’t really have any interaction with the patient or family. The patient was placed into the HVA ambulance when Chelsea emergency responders were arriving, Arbini said.

