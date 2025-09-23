Tractor Trailer Crashes hit I-94

An area of I-94 in Washtenaw County, specifically a stretch in the city of Ann Arbor near Scio Township, has seen a spate of vehicles crashes over this past month. The most recent happened on the morning of September 22.

According to the Ann Arbor Fire Department, a tractor-trailer crash occurred that morning on eastbound I-94, just east of Jackson Road. The vehicle jackknifed and went off the south shoulder of the highway, which the fire department said was within 100 feet of a nearly identical crash that occurred on Sept. 3.

The Scio Township Fire Department assisted the Ann Arbor department at the crash scene. The Sun Times News connected with both departments to learn more.

Scio Township Fire Chief Andrew Houde said they assisted on the crash that morning just after 9:30 a.m. Houde said a tractor trailer had rolled over and the driver was trapped inside the vehicle. Scio staff assisted with the extrication and closing 94 until the road commission could get there and relieve them.

The Ann Arbor department said with help from Scio they extricated the driver from the cab after overcoming the challenges the terrain presented. Emergency personnel said access was difficult due to steep terrain and mud, requiring the use of chainsaws to clear trees to reach the cab. The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital, the Ann Arbor department said, but they were not life threatening.

Ann Arbor Fire Chief Mike Kennedy said they have had three crashes in this area involving tractor trailers in September. In 2006, Kennedy said they had a firefighter killed at this location. He said this “stretch of road has been the location of significant tragedy over the last 20 years.”

“This is the most dangerous stretch of I-94 in Washtenaw County,” Kennedy said. “Both east and westbound I-94 are problematic. However, eastbound at the Jackson on-ramp is the primary hazard spot. I am not a traffic engineer or crash investigator. However, the banked curve along with the non-standard entrance ramp configuration from Jackson Road to eastbound I-94 seem to be the probable cause.”

Photos courtesy of the Ann Arbor Fire Department Facebook Page