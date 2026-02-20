Traffic Signal Project Resumes at Parker and Shield Roads in Dexter

Extended Lane Restrictions Continue Through Early Spring

Work on the new traffic signal at the intersection of Parker Road and Shield Road has resumed, according to the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC).

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 20, a WCRC contractor returned to the intersection after allowing time for recently poured concrete foundations to cure. Crews will now begin setting the strain poles — the structural supports for the three-way traffic signal.

During the week of Feb. 23, contractors are scheduled to start overhead signal work. Once installation is complete, the signal will operate in flashing mode for at least one week before becoming fully functional.

Photo: intersection of Parker Rd at Shield Rd in Lima & Scio Townships.