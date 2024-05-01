Trail Paving and Bridge Prep Underway for B2B in Scio Twp

Work on the Zeeb Rd to Delhi Metropark segment of the Border-to-Border Trail (B2B) continues to steadily move forward with new developments.

The Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) announced paving of the D3 section along the Huron River in Scio Township has begun.

Over the past two weeks, the contractor has pounded steel pilings for the bridge abutments and laid an asphalt base along portions of the trail. Next up, the contractor will place forms for the bridge abutments in preparation for placing the pedestrian bridge. Bridge construction is expected to occur this summer. Once the bridge is set in place, asphalt paving of the remaining portions of the pathway will continue.

The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions. WCRC encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route. The lane restrictions are expected to be in place for approximately six months. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

When completed, the 1.3 segment will provide 4.6 miles of trail from Dexter east toward Ann Arbor. It will include the fourth B2B bridge over the Huron River and connect all three Metroparks in Washtenaw County.

Planning has begun for a 1.0-mile segment from Delhi Metropark to Wagner Road along Huron River Drive, with a projected timeline starting in 2024/2025.

The WCRC urges the public to stay clear of the construction site and refrain from climbing on bridge components, reminding everyone that it remains an active construction zone not open for public use.